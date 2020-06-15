Billy talks with legendary songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Roger Cook about writing such songs as “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony),” “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress,” “I Just Want to Dance With You” (which was written with John Prine, and was a number one hit for George Strait), and “Trail of Tears.”

Our version “Trail of Tears” was recorded live at Dee’s Country Cocktail lounge in Madison, Tennessee, March 2020. It features Billy Prine on vocal and acoustic guitar, Michael Dinallo on electric guitar, Dave Jacques on bass, and Justin Amaral on drums. Chris Mitchell recorded live at Dee’s and mixed/mastered at Nickelbug Music in Nashville, Tennessee, March 2020. “Trail of Tears” was written by Roger Cook and Allen Reynolds.

Prine Time is a monthly podcast hosted by Nashville bluesman deluxe Billy Prine (the younger brother of the late, great John Prine) and roots music producer Michael Dinallo. Prine Time is co-produced by Doug Hudson. The executive producer is Jonathan E. Mitchell.

