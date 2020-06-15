The Builder’s Edition collection from Taylor Guitars features nine guitars expertly crafted for rich, sparkling acoustic tone and an intimate, comfortable playing experience. Designed by master guitar builder Andy Powers, these guitars represent the pinnacle of Taylor innovation, built on the tone-enhancing foundation of V-Class bracing. Taylor’s revolutionary interior bracing scheme delivers volume and sustain with near-perfect clarity and intonation, opening a new world of possibilities in acoustic tone.

With four new models introduced early in 2020, the Builder’s Edition collection hosts a wide range of sounds and styles to inspire any type of guitar player. Traditionalists may love Grand Pacific options like the Builder’s Edition 517 and 717, which feature a round-shoulder dreadnought body shape that produces warm, vintage-hued tone. Contemporary-minded players are sure to by inspired by the Builder’s Edition 324ce, made from sustainably sourced Urban Ash, or the Builder’s Edition 816ce, a redesigned Grand Symphony guitar featuring a soundport cutaway and solid Indian rosewood back and sides. The Builder’s Edition 912ce brings the ease and speed of an electric guitar to the premium acoustic world, featuring smooth body contours and a compact Grand Concert frame. Finally, the Builder’s Edition 652ce enters the game as the first 12-string model in the Builder’s Edition collection. All models are built on the foundation of V-Class bracing, which powers Taylor acoustic guitars to produce more volume and sustain than ever before.

To optimize the playing experience, Taylor has outfitted their Builder’s Edition guitars with comfort-forward features like the compound carve neck profile that appears on the Builder’s Edition 517 and 717, or the rounded edges and armrests that make playing a breeze even if you’re planning for hours of practice.

All told, the Builder’s Edition collection from Taylor Guitars offers versatile tone and a welcoming feel to virtually any type of guitar player, thanks to ergonomic contours and V-Class bracing. Whether you’re in the market for a new recording tool or a guitar to help you capture the spotlight on stage, the Builder’s Edition collection has something for you.

