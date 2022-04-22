Pusha T Performs “Dreamin of the Past” on ‘Fallon,’ Celebrating New Album

Pusha T put on an electric performance of “Dreamin of the Past” alongside The Roots on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 21. The song is featured on Pusha’s new album, It’s Almost Dry, which was released early on April 22. As the rapper’s first studio album since 2018, fans were thrilled to hear the new song for the first time.

The reflective track was built off a sample of Donny Hathaway’s rendition of “Jealous Guy” by John Lennon. Throughout the song, Pusha reminisces on the past, feeling nostalgic and sentimental. However, these memories are interrupted by the detrimental effects of cocaine on his mind and body. So, when the rose-tinted glasses are taken off, the past is no longer as perfect as it seemed.

Pusha explained that It’s Almost Dry is the outcome of a four-year-long creative process. “I’m always creating a masterpiece,” he said. “And in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they’re waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces.”

It’s Almost Dry contains 12 new tracks with a number of featured artists. JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Nigo, Malice, Clipse, and Labrinth all contributed vocals to the album.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, collaborated with Pusha on “Dreamin of the Past,” and co-produced the album. However, he did not appear on The Tonight Show for the first live performance of the song.

In light of the album’s release, Pusha T will kick off the It’s Almost Dry Tour in Seattle on May 29. To hear the album performed live, check out tour dates and tickets HERE.

Listen to It’s Almost Dry HERE. And check out Pusha’s live performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon below.