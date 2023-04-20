Are Kanye West and Pusha T Back on Good Terms?

During a runway show in Los Angeles for fashion brand Fear of God on Wednesday (April 19), Kanye West was seen in the crowd supporting his estranged friend Pusha T. Giving a performance for the Fear of God x Adidas collection reveal, Pusha T rapped his feature verse from the song “Feel The Love” by West and Kid Cudi.

Hiding his face with his typical black mask, Ye was dancing and reciting the words to the song while Pusha performed, leading many to believe the two could be back on good terms. Check out the two clips below.

Kanye loves fear of god and pusha t pic.twitter.com/rSHJ8sZekB — nydoorman.tez (@NYDoorman) April 20, 2023

For seven years, Pusha T served as the president of G.O.O.D. Music, the record label founded by Kanye West. During this time and even before then, when Pusha was solely a signed artist under G.O.O.D., the two shared a mutually beneficial relationship. Whether it be Pusha offering incredible guest verses on West songs like “Feel The Love” and “Runaway,” or West executively producing Pusha’s career-defining 2018 album DAYTONA, the two were inseparable.

However, Pusha’s departure from the label in December 2022 stemmed from his broken relationship with West, as well as a sour taste in his mouth from West’s recent antisemitic comments. In an interview with XXL at the time, he said that he was not on speaking terms with West, along with explaining that West’s visit to the right-wing show Info Wars accelerated his departure from G.O.O.D.

“It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around,” he said. “It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years… He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff (on InfoWars). I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.“

West has certainly been much more low-key in the months since then, even issuing what appeared to be an apology to the Jewish community in March. Although neither of them has made public statements about rekindling their bromance, perhaps the latest development at the Fear of God show proves West and Pusha are reunited.

