Kanye West Disses Cardi B in Newly-Surfaced Video, Cardi Responds

Leaks have been a major concern for Kanye West’s camp in the past few weeks. Whether it be unreleased albums and songs, visual albums, or whispers regarding an upcoming album, it seems like once-exclusive information is not so exclusive anymore. This became especially apparent this past weekend, when videos of some intimate West moments surfaced, negatively implicating some of his industry “friends.”

Videos by American Songwriter

On Sunday (October 1), Twitter users became aware of a two-and-a-half-hour documentary about West, titled Love Everyone, that leaked online. The doc features never-before-seen footage of West from the years 2018-2020 when he put out albums like Ye, Jesus Is King, and Kids See Ghosts, his collaborative LP with Kid Cudi. Additionally, he helped produce projects for many of hip-hop’s finest during this time as well, such as Nas’ NASIR, Pusha T’s Daytona, and Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E.

A few scenes in particular from the documentary went viral on Twitter, including a portion where West discusses his thoughts on the emergence of Cardi B, who won the Grammy award for Best Rap Album with her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy. In the clip, he does not seem too thrilled with the industry’s promotion of the then-blossoming rapper.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” he said. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, ‘Fuck them and get some money.’ She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj, purposely that they put her there, and now she doesn’t know what to do, and she has no idea what the fuck is going on. She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe. It ain’t no blessing from the universe.”

[RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Previews New Song with Kanye West Amid Joint Album Rumors]

When catching wind of this leaked clip, though, Cardi didn’t seem too bothered by it, as it likely came years before West linked up with her for their 2022 joint single “Hot Shit,” also featuring Lil Durk. Feeling that West probably had a change of heart since then, Cardi uploaded (then deleted) a video to Twitter from West’s 2022 interview with Jason Lee, where he speaks very highly of her.

“I always believed in her since she was on [Love & Hip-Hop],” West told Lee.

Cardi B responds to trending video of Kanye West shading her back in 2018 with a recent one of him showing her love. pic.twitter.com/cMYR3RmXGu — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) October 2, 2023

But, just because all may be forgiven between Cardi and West, that does not mean he isn’t potentially in hot water with other colleagues of his. On top of the video of his Cardi B spiel leaking, a separate rant from West made its rounds on Twitter Sunday, where he complained about his previous conflict with his old label G.O.O.D. Music, which he founded and ran alongside Pusha T.

In this clip, he discusses how G.O.O.D. and its artists were holding him down, singling out Pusha, Nas, and Teyana Taylor.

“It ain’t gon’ be in this situation. It’s gon’ be a ‘get me out this G.O.O.D. Music shit now,'” he tells someone during a phone call. “And Scooter, it ain’t gone be no I’m still putting my name on it shit. I need to get rid of G.O.O.D. Music because I’m great. Guess what? Good is the enemy of great.

“What the fuck I’m doing giving [‘Gonna Love Me’] to Teyana? What the fuck I’m doing giving that Daytona album to Pusha? What the f**k I’m doing, bro? That s**t was three [My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy]’s that I gave away. ‘Cop Shot the Kid,’ Nas rapping all offbeat on it. Don’t even want to shoot a video. Then shoot the video [and] don’t even tell me. These muthafuckas don’t appreciate me. All these muthafuckas is trying to use me. I’m the greatest muthafuckin artist living and I can do everything.”

Unlike Cardi, Nas, Pusha T, and Taylor have yet to respond to West’s years-old remarks. Check out both videos below.

Leaked footage of Kanye talking about Corey Gamble & Cardi B in an unreleased documentary from 2018 pic.twitter.com/sCIyVu5IJt — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 1, 2023

Kanye West goes off on Nas, Pusha T and more in leaked documentary video. pic.twitter.com/0kbcHFiAET — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 2, 2023

Photo by MEGA/GC Images