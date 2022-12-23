Pusha T Out as President of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music

Seven years ago, rapper Pusha T was appointed President of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music. Now, the artist has stepped down from the record label.

In a new interview with XXL, Pusha said he’s taken a step back from West’s label because of West’s recent string of hate speech and antisemitism.

Pusha called West’s actions “disappointing” in November. He said the same to XXL in the new interview. Referencing West’s comments about Hitler and Nazis on Alex Jones’ Info Wars podcast, Pusha said West is “wrong.”

He told the music outlet, “It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years.”

He added, “He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

Pusha continued, “Remember, I’m the one that said the MAGA hat is the new Klu Klux Klan hood while he’s making my album. He beefing with [former President Barack] Obama. I met Obama. But it’s the same thing with him and the Drake thing. I’m going through this and that, he’s doing shows [with Drake].”

Pusha said the last time he and West spoke was during his It’s Almost Dry Tour. They continued to not see eye to eye, but Pusha said West was thankful Pusha wasn’t talking bad about him in the press.

“I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot,” said Pusha. “He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.’”

In a recent interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, the show host said to West, “So, you love Jews, but you’re canceled for antisemitism because you also love Hitler, but you love everyone equally.”

West replied, “Yeah, Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love. You can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go, let it go, and stop trying to force it on other people. Goodnight.”

Recently, the New York Post reported that a man in his 60s was attacked in Central Park on December 14. Authorities said the assailant made antisemitic remarks and shouted, “Kanye 2024,” referencing the musician’s alleged Presidential campaign, before walking off.

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage