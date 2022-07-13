Queen + Adam Lambert Perform “Nessun Dorma” at Italy Show

An unlikely performance took place recently in Bologna, Italy. During the Queen + Adam Lambert concert, Lambert surprised the crowd with a rendition of the operatic track “Nessun Dorma.”

Lambert’s jaw-dropping performance of the famous Italian aria was impromptu, as he pleasantly surprised fans with the opera. A multitude of fans later tweeted about Lambert’s performance, calling it “phenomenal.” Also, a fan of the surprise performance was lead Queen guitarist, Brian May, who wrote a statement about the performance on Instagram: “A spontaneous gift to Bologna last night!!! So proud of Adam!!! I can see our dear departed friend Luciano smiling!!”

“Nessun Dorma” is the final act in Puccini’s Turandot, an Italian opera that made its first appearance in 1926. Luciano Pavarotti, a well-known Italian opera singer, popularized the aria in 1990 after performing it at the World Cup. And now, Lambert brought “Nessun Dorma” back to its home country.

July 11 marked the last of Queen + Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody Tour in Italy. They make their way to France on Wednesday to continue their European tour.

Meanwhile, Lambert has been promoting the Rhapsody in London concert film, which will be released on July 24 and will premiere for seven days only.

The 'Rhapsody Over London' concert film will premiere on July 24th and be available for a limited 7 days only.



Get a chance to be involved in the live Q&A by submitting a video question with any ticket purchase made before July 19th.

