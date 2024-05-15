Randy Travis To Bring His More Life Tour to the Ryman Auditorium With James DuPre

Earlier this month, Randy Travis released his first single in more than a decade. Today (May 15), he announced that he’ll be taking the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee in June to kick off the More Life Tour. The show will feature Travis’ original backing band and guest vocalist James DuPre.
DuPre isn’t just a big part of this Ryman show and the More Life Tour. He was also instrumental in bringing “Where That Came From” to life. His vocal track was the bones over which Kyle Lehning laid Travis’ AI-generated vocals. However, the live show will not contain any AI-generated music. Instead, it will be a celebration of Travis’ long career.
More About Randy Travis at the Ryman
Randy Travis won’t be taking the microphone during the shows on the More Life Tour. However, he and his wife Mary will be on the stage for the entire show. They will engage with fans as well as DuPre and the band.
The show’s setlist will include 16 of Travis’ biggest hits including “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever Amen,” “Three Wooden Crosses,” and more. Additionally, the show will feature video highlights of Country Music Hall of Famer’s career in music, film, and television.
So, stops on the More Life tour will serve as tributes to the living legend. Seeing Travis onstage with his band, reacting to the music, and engaging with fans will make each tour date special and memorable for all in attendance.
Travis will bring the More Life Tour to the Ryman Auditorium on June 5. Presale for tickets starts tomorrow (May 16) and tickets go on sale to the public Friday (May 17).
More Life Tour Dates
- 05/23—Abilene, Texas @ The Paramount
- 05/24—Greenville, Texas @ Greenville Municipal Auditorium
- 06/05—Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium
- 06/07—Wichita, Kansas @ Orpheum Theater
- 06/08—Kansas City, Missouri @ Folly Theater
- 07/26—Pigeon Forge, Tennessee @ Country Tonite Theatre
- 09/14—Pensacola, Florida @ Saenger Theatre
- 09/15—Montgomery, Alabama @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
- 11/01—Greensburg, Pennsylvania @ Palace Theatre
- 11/02—Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre
