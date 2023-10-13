Madison Cunningham Reads Between the Lines In New Single “Subtitles”

Award-winning singer/songwriter Madison Cunningham cuts through the noise with her new single “Subtitles.” Released today (October 13), the engaging track offers a timely reminder of what matters most amidst the chaos of everyday life.

“‘Subtitles’ is set at the end of the world where there’s this impending disaster that is quickly approaching, and everyone has been warned, yet the people below still bobble around going on and on bickering about human things, misunderstanding each other,” Cunningham shared in a statement. “It’s poking at the scale of how significant and insignificant everything is. And despite the real elemental forces at work that are beyond our control, we can still be our own means of destruction in our own little worlds.”

“Subtitles” is Cunningham’s first new single since sharing the deluxe edition of her third studio album, Revealer. The extended version of her 2022 LP, which won Best Folk Album at this year’s Grammy Awards, includes six additional tracks. Earlier this month, Lake Street Dive debuted a new version of their trademark track, “Neighbor Song,” featuring Cunningham.

The 26-year-old talent is currently on the road supporting Hozier during his ongoing U.S. headlining tour. Next year, she’ll head overseas to join John Mayer as opening act for nine dates across Europe. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below. Additional information on the shows, including ticketing options, can be found by visiting Madison Cunningham’s official website.

Listen to “Subtitles” below:

October 13—Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater*

October 14—Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

October 15—Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

October 17—Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

October 18—Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

October 20—West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center*

October 22—Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

October 23—Seattle, WA @ Neptune Arena

October 24—Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater*

October 25—Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

October 27—San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

October 28—Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 29—San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*

November 1—Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre*

November 2—Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

November 3—Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*

November 4—Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

March 13—Stockholm, Sweden†

March 15—Oslo, NO @ Spektrum†

March 16—Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena†

March 18—London, UK @ The O2†

March 19—London, UK @ The O2†

March 21—Amsterdam, ND @ Ziggo Dome†

March 22—Amsterdam, ND @ Ziggo Dome†

March 24—Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena†

March 27—Glasglow, UK @ OVO Hydro†

March 29—Dublin, IE @ 3Arena†

April 16—Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap

*supporting Hozier

†supporting John Mayer

Photo by Shervin Lainez, Courtesy of Sacks & Co.