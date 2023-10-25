5 Hip-Hop Tours Not to Miss This Fall

Now that the summer festival season is over, and U.S. tours from Drake and 21 Savage, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan, and 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes have begun to wind down, hip-hop fans are likely looking for some upcoming shows to scratch their live performance itch. Luckily for them, a few important players in the rap game will be on the road this fall, either helping to promote recent, beloved albums or hitting the stage for old times’ sake.

Below, we’ve listed out the five rap tours that you should try to get to before the year ends.

1. Ms. Lauryn Hill

Beginning earlier this month, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour is a pretty self-explanatory endeavor. Celebrating 25 years of her adored debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), Ms. Lauryn Hill included more than two dozen stops all around the world in her tour schedule. Additionally, for a majority of the shows, she will be joined by her iconic rap group The Fugees, making for a holistic, full-circle moment.

2. Travis Scott

Hoping to bounce back from the devastating outcome of his 2021 Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott has begun his first tour since before the COVID-19 pandemic. In promotion of his chart-topping summer album, UTOPIA, the 39-date Utopia—Circus Maximus Tour boasts Teeze Touchdown as the opener and runs all the way through December 29. You may even be able to find some incredibly cheap tickets.

3. Lil Uzi Vert

While rumors continue to swirl regarding Lil Uzi Vert potentially following up their No. 1 July album Pink Tape with another LP, one thing is for sure: they will be lighting up arenas across the country until early December. Consisting of nearly two dozen shows in Texas, California, New York, and more, Uzi’s Pink Tape Tour will be filled to the brim with mosh pits.

4. Doja Cat

Coming off her controversial Scarlet album from September, where she traded in a glitzy pop sound for a more stripped-back hip-hop approach, Doja Cat will be hitting the road starting on Halloween for 24 arena shows. Aided by fellow rising female MCs like Ice Spice and Doechii, as the latter referred to the trio as “the rap Destiny’s Child,” The Scarlet Tour will be Doja’s first headlining tour ever.

5. Lil Yachty

In the midst of a career-elevating 2023, where he released an experimental psych-rock LP Let’s Start Here, came out with smash rap hits like “TESLA” and “Strike (Holster),” got to collaborate with J. Cole, J.I.D., and Drake, and more, Lil Yachty has begun celebrating his achievements with The Field Trip Tour.

Starting the North American leg in September and finishing it in early November, The Field Trip Tour saw Yachty take a detour a couple of weeks ago for the Austin City Limits Festival, which we were in attendance for. There, his performance was full of charisma, versatility, and intent, which bodes well for the rest of the concerts he’ll be putting on the rest of the year.

