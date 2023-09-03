Lil Uzi Vert Mistakenly Listed as Suspect in Dognapping Case

Earlier this week, Lil Uzi Vert inexplicably ended up as a suspect for a crime that took place in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a town three hours outside of Uzi’s hometown of Philadelphia. Making a post to Facebook on Thursday (August 31), the Wilkes-Barre Police Department included a selfie of Uzi on a flyer that warned of a dognapper they were looking for.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Be on the lookout,” WBPD wrote. “Stolen puppy from BrooksidePups on Kidder St. Last seen going on the Turnpike believed to be heading to Philadelphia. The license for the vehicle does not belong on the vehicle and is believed to be stolen. Any sightings of this vehicle, dog or individual is asked to call 9-1-1.”

Clueless Pennsylvania cops mistakenly use photo of Lil Uzi Vert in post seeking info on dog theft suspect 💀 pic.twitter.com/04mRjbSGT4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 1, 2023

Soon after this, though, many in the comments pointed out that Uzi was the person in the photo, and that WPBD had made a mistake. They would eventually delete the post, swapping Uzi’s picture out for a different man, correcting their inaccuracy.

“The original photo of the male provided by the establishment was not the correct male,” they stated in a new post hours later. “This current photo is the actor in question. We apologize for the error and any confusion.”

[RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Recreates Young Thug’s Cover Art for ‘Barter 16’]

Currently, Uzi is preparing to release Barter 16, his upcoming collaborative project with Young Thug. Though Thug is behind bars at the moment awaiting trial in his RICO case, Uzi has continued the promote the tape for weeks, as his producer London on the Track revealed on Monday (August 28) that it had officially been turned in to the label for release.

If Uzi wants to drop Barter 16 before he hits the road, though, it will have to come in the next few weeks. On October 21, they will travel to Minneapolis for the first date of their nationwide Pink Tape Tour, in promotion of their recent No. 1 album Pink Tape.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban