Ranking All the Songs on ‘Led Zeppelin IV’

Led Zepplin changed the game of rock music when they released Led Zeppelin IV in 1971. The album features their greatest hit and one of the most iconic rock songs of all time, “Stairway to Heaven.” With only eight tracks, Led Zeppelin altered the landscape of rock music with songs that range in references from Joni Mitchell to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

1. “Stairway to Heaven”

When thinking of rock music, it’s likely that “Stairway to Heaven” immediately comes to mind. “Stairway” is arguably the most famous rock song in history, and it’s clear why when listening to it. The haunting sound of a recorder sets the tone for this eight-minute epic that transports the listener to a mystical place with such vivid imagery as, And my spirit is crying for leaving / In my thoughts I have seen rings of smoke through the trees / And the voices of those who stand looking. Though it may be an obvious choice to put at the top of the list, it’s nearly impossible to beat a song as stunning as “Stairway to Heaven.”

2. “When the Levee Breaks”

“When the Levee Breaks” had a long journey before it reached Led Zeppelin’s footsteps. Originally written by blues singers Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy in 1929, “Levee” is inspired by the devastating river flood that killed more than 500 people who lived in several states across the Deep South. Minnie and McCoy play it as a light blues number, while Led Zeppelin turns it into a hard rock anthem.

The band truly makes it their own, replacing the softly strummed acoustic guitar with their electric sound while still honoring the song’s bluesy roots. With a few additional lyrics from the band, paired with Page’s original guitar riff and John Bonham’s steady drumming, “Levee” easily makes the Top 5 of Led Zeppelin IV.

3. “The Battle of Evermore”

“The Battle of Evermore” is not quite as rowdy as some of the other songs on IV. Leaning more into folk than rock and roll, “Evermore” was one of the many fruits born from the labor of prolific songwriting duo Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Incorporating instruments like mandolin and acoustic guitar, the song pulls inspiration from The Lord of the Rings and elicits vibrant images through such lyrics as, The apples of the valley hold / The seas of happiness / The ground is rich from tender care, / Repay, do not forget, no, no / Oh, dance in the dark of night. Though one of the more quieter offerings, “Evermore” is one of the best tracks on IV.

4. “Going to California”

Led Zeppelin came down from their rock and roll high with “Going to California.” This gentle acoustic guitar-driven ballad was penned by Page and Plant. Like “The Battle of Evermore,” it touches the edges of folk music. The poetic lyrics speak to the band’s affection for Laurel Canyon folk singer Joni Mitchell as well as detail the 1971 earthquake near Laurel Canyon. The lyrics read more like a romantic plea than a rock song. It’s one of the band’s most beautiful offerings, making it a shining gem on Led Zeppelin IV.

5. “Misty Mountain Hop”

“Misty Mountain Hop” isn’t just a great rock song, it’s also a meaningful statement. The song was partly inspired by the Legalize Pot Rally in London in 1968, the lyrics calling for more individual freedom and a just society. Co-writers Plant, Page and John Paul Jones transplant the listeners directly into the rally before ending the song by proclaiming, You better open your eyes / Folk down there really don’t care / Which way the pressure lies / So I’ve decided what I’m gonna do now / So I’m packing my bags for the Misty Mountains / Where the spirits go now / Over the hills where the spirits fly.

6. “Black Dog”

The opening track is as iconic as the album itself. Co-written by Plant, Page and Jones, “Black Dog” is largely regarded as one of the best rock songs of all time. Plant’s signature wail and Jones’ guitar riff that defines the song makes this the stuff of rock and roll legends.

7. “Rock and Roll”

Led Zeppelin takes a literal approach with the title of the album’s second track. Plant’s voice sounds particularly strong and beautiful as he wails the familiar lyrics, It’s been a long time / Been a long time / Been a long lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely time. A song that was born out of an impromptu jam session turned into one of the best rock and roll music has to offer.

8. “Four Sticks”

While “Four Sticks” shines melodically, it also has the lyrics to support it with such imagery as, And when the owls cry in the night / Oh baby, baby when the pines begin to cry / Baby, baby, baby how do you feel? / If the river runs dry, baby, how do you feel? The song is like a grand soliloquy with Jones’ guitar playing leading the way.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage