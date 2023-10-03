Jon Pardi Announces First Christmas Album

Jon Pardi is ready for the holidays. The country singer is set to release his first Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, on October 27 featuring his band the All Nighters. He’ll accompany the album’s release with the headlining show, A Very Merry Christmas With Jon Pardi, on December 16 at New York City’s prestigious Beacon Theatre. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday (October 6) at 10 a.m. local time.

“Excited to announce that my Christmas album is coming out on October 27!” Pardi shared on Instagram. “We’re also having a big ole Christmas party at the Beacon Theatre in NYC on December 16!”

The same week as the album’s release, Pardi will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was invited by Alan Jackson, who made a virtual appearance during Pardi’s set at Stagecoach Festival in April 2023. “The Grand Ole Opry has always meant a lot to me and everyone in country music–and I’ve been appreciating your music since you were touring with me a couple of years ago,” Jackson said. “I get the honor to invite you in front of all your Stagecoach friends out there to be the first native of California to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

“I moved to Nashville chasing a dream at 22 years old, and now I’m here,” Pardi told the festival crowd. “I love you guys, and I love country music. Thank you, everybody. This is an amazing night. I’ll never forget it. I guess if you want to come visit Tennessee, I’ll see you at the Grand Ole Opry now.”

Pardi is also on the lineup for the Opry Country Christmas shows, kicking off the series on November 26. Until then, Pardi is touring the country on his 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour in support of his latest album, Mr. Saturday Night. The tour continues through December 9 where it wraps in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: John Shearer / Courtesy UMG