Rapper Trey Songz Accused of Rape by Former UNLV Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez

Disgraced rapper Trey Songz has been accused of rape by former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez.

In a post on Twitter, Gonzalez wrote, “#BeStrongNotSilent” and then added, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone,” she continued. “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal. At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration, and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

According to TMZ, Songz is denying the allegations.

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks,” a rep for Trey told TMZ.

Dylan’s legal team added that they will pursue “any and all” legal avenues and will take further action “in the next few weeks, with plans for filing a civil suit.”

In November, TMZ reported the artist was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Las Vegas after a birthday party.

This is a developing story.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images