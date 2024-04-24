Idina Menzel Announces North American Tour in 2024

Beloved Broadway star Idina Menzel is touring this summer! The Take Me Or Leave Me Tour will take the singer/songwriter across the United States and Canada for 21 concerts through August. No supporting acts have been announced.

The Take Me Or Leave Me Tour is a reference to a song from her performance in the musical Rent, where her portrayal of Maureen launched her into stardom. According to a press release for the tour, the setlist for the upcoming tour will span her career with cuts from Rent as well as Wicked, If/Then, and more; plus some original music from her 2023 album Drama Queen.

The Idina Menzel 2024 Tour will begin on July 19 in Seattle, Washington at Paramount Theatre. The tour will come to a close on August 18 in Greensboro, North Carolina at Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts.

Ready to reserve your spot on the Take Me Or Leave Me Tour? Tickets are currently available for presale over at Ticketmaster. VIP tour packages and pre-show performance access are also available for presale for megafans.

General on-sale will start on April 26 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster is already sold out by the time the presale events have ended, try Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets available to sold-out shows, so you might just get lucky there.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear Idina Menzel live!

July 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

July 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

July 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

July 25 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

July 26 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

July 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center

July 30 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

July 31 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

August 2 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

August 3 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

August 4 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center

August 6 – Auburn, AL – Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center

August 7 – Greenville, SC – Peace Concert Hall

August 9 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

August 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for Performing Arts

August 11 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

August 13 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

August 15 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

August 16 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

August 17 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

August 18 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

