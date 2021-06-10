Ray Charles’ ‘True Genius’ Box Set: 90 of the Greatest Songs From One of the Century’s Most Influential Artists

In celebration of what would have been Ray Charles’ 90th birthday, the label he founded in 1962, Tangerine Records will release True Genius. This newly remastered, limited edition set includes 90 of the greatest songs from his legendary career. The six-CD physical box set includes a special bonus disc of eight previously unreleased tracks recorded live in Stockholm in 1972.

Upon the digital release, his important works will be widely available on streaming platforms, bringing classic hits such as “Crying Time,” “Busted,” “America The Beautiful,” “A Song for You,” “Unchain My Heart,” and more, back to streaming after more than a decade.

The box set also includes a beautifully designed coffee table style book with rare, unseen photos, and detailed liner notes by Ray Charles Foundation President Valerie Ervin, legendary writer and music journalist, A. Scott Galloway, and featuring a special message from Quincy Jones.

In tandem with the announcement, Tangerine Records released “Hit The Road Jack” on June 4. The enduring classic is available as part of a four-track sampler of Ray’s most soulful tracks, also including “No One,” “I Don’t Need No Doctor”, and “Hide Nor Hair”. Additional samplers will follow in the coming weeks, showcasing Ray’s works in the Jazz & Blues, Country and Classic Pop genres.

Charles said it best when he described himself and his artistry. “I’m not a country singer, I’m a singer who sings country songs. I’m not a blues singer, but I can sing the blues. I’m not really a crooner, but I can sing love songs. I’m not a specialist, but I’m a pretty good utility man. I can play first base, second base, shortstop. I can catch and maybe even pitch a little.”

His dexterity constructed his legacy as one of the greatest artists of all time. Charles’ masterful contribution to blues, jazz, gospel, rock, pop, and country music landscapes can be attributed to his collaboration with the key players within each stylistic genre, including B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Lou Rawls, Hank Williams Jr, Willie Nelson, and Stevie Wonder.

"We're extremely proud to present this collection, which maps the breadth and depth of Ray Charles' music, presented in chronological order so the listener can join Ray on his journey through the most expansive and creative period of his legendary career," says Valerie Ervin, President Ray Charles Foundation.

“I’m also thrilled that this music will be widely available on all streaming services for the very first time, so that new and future audiences will continue to discover the True Genius of Ray Charles.”

Pre-order True Genius here.

