Raye Zaragoza Shares A New Video for Her Feminist Rallying Cry, “Fight Like A Girl”

One of the first images in Raye Zaragoza’s new video for her feminist folk anthem “Fight Like A Girl”—premiering below—shows Lisa Simpson delivering a timely political message: “The whole damn system is wrong!”



“‘Fight Like a Girl’ is about shattering the idea of what a woman can and cannot do,” the NYC-based singer-songwriter and activist told PopMatters upon the song’s release in April. “It’s about how ‘fighting like a girl’ means something different to every female-identifying person out there. It is about the resilience of women of color and all women. It is time for feminism to include all women—indigenous, immigrant, trans, and all those marginalized for their identities. This is the time for intersectional feminism, and the youth will lead the way! ‘Fight like a girl!’ Through this song, we also honor the women who came before us and fought for the rights we have today!”



The video—directed by Natasha Brito—pairs empowering messages and quotes with powerful protest scenes and performance clips. It’s an inspiring complement to the song, with many of the visuals sourced from Zaragoza’s friends.



“Especially in these strange times, many of us find ourselves glued to our phones and scrolling through social media,” Zaragoza tells American Songwriter of the production. “I wanted to create a video showcasing so many of the amazing womxn and girls who show up on my newsfeed. Womxn and girls that are using their lives and/or platforms to be their best selves and show the world how they ‘fight like a girl.’ I wanted to create a video that told the stories of diverse womxn and girls, and I wanted to show that ‘fighting like a girl’ is different to every person showcased in the video. Feminine energy is a powerful energy! And I hope that this is a three minute burst of empowering energy for everyone. I know we can all use some of that right now!”



“Fight Like A Girl” follows Zaragoza’s 2017 debut Fight for You and her 2019 release Live at Rockwood Music Hall, both of which showcase the indie folk artist’s stunning vocals and politically-minded songwriting.



More recently Zaragoza has been working on a quarantine EP, which is available today on her Patreon.



“So… I accidentally wrote, recorded, mixed, and mastered an EP while in quarantine,” she Tweeted a few weeks ago. “I honestly never thought I had it in me to record my own music but it’s funny how sheltering in place alone will challenge you like that.”



Zaragoza—a self-described “songstress on a mission”—is inspired by two women in particular.



“My Abuelita and my Grandma Villa who are no longer with us will continue to be my biggest inspirations,” she revealed in a recent interview. “Whenever I think about them and all they went through for me to live the life I do now, it always motivates and inspires me so much.”



Check out the “Fight Like A Girl” video below.



“Fight Like A Girl” is out now.



