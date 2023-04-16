Reba McEntire Teases Appearance on ‘The Voice,’ Coaches Share Praise—”Absolute Queen”

Reba McEntire is ready to take her place as Mega Mentor on The Voice.

In a teaser of the country superstar’s appearance on the show as a mentor during the Knockouts, both the contestants and coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan are losing their cool.

“This is the raddest Mega Mentor we’ve ever had,” professes Clarkson, who dueted with McEntire on her heartbreaking ballad “Because of You” in 2007. Clarkson was also McEntire’s daughter-in-law when she was married to Brandon Blackstock, the son of McEntire’s ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. “I love working with Reba. I love doing it in this capacity because she’s helped me tons musically as an artist, so it’s cool to watch her do that for other people as well,” Clarkson adds.

NOIVAS and Rachel Christine are among the many contestants freaking out over McEntire’s presence.

“I’m pretending that I don’t have to pee my pants right now,” Christine jokes, drawing a laugh from McEntire and Clarkson. Viewers also get to see the legend in action, as she passionately mentors Marcos Covos in an effort to inspire a compelling performance out of him.

“Everything is wonderful, but I didn’t feel it because you didn’t let me,” McEntire says emotionally. “You’re in a really desperate time in your life and you need to almost be that brink of ‘God, help me.’ If you do it that way, we’ll feel it.”

McEntire can also be seen encouraging the contestants to “have fun” and “tell us what you’re thinking” through their facial expressions, in addition to prompting emotion from the audience with their performance. When NOIVAS asked what’s the best advice she’s received in her career, McEntire listed, “Show up on time, be prepared, don’t waste anybody else’s time.”

Horan refers to her as an “absolute queen,” Shelton calls her “one of the greatest country artists of all time” and Chance the Rapper cites her as a “legend” who gives “amazing advice” to his team. This isn’t McEntire’s first rodeo, as she acted as a mentor for Shelton’s team during the first season and as an advisor to the top 12 in season eight.

“I’ve just had the best time today hearing so many talented people,” McEntire professed.

Catch McEntire on The Voice when the Knockouts air on Monday (April 17) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC