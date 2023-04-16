Kelly Clarkson Covers Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

This week marked a special time for songwriter, performer, show host, and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. Not only did she release two new songs—”Me” and “Mine”—on Friday (April 14) from her forthcoming album, Chemistry, but Clarkson brought fans four new Kellyoke performances during her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

On Monday, Clarkson performed a duet with actor, and musician Charles Esten, whose role as country musician Deacon Claybourne on the show Nashville makes a lot of sense when he’s paired with Clarkson. Check out the pair below singing the classic rock hit “Glory Days” by “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. The two harmonize blissfully.

On Tuesday, Clarkson followed that up with a performance of the Van Morrison song “Brown Eyed Girl.” Singing one of the catchiest songs of all time, supported by jangly guitar, Clarkson and her powerful voice soared. Clarkson has the talent that only the best of the best have: she can make any song feel like her own.

On Wednesday, Clarkson followed up the Van Morrison cover with the Taylor Swift tune, “Clean.” It was a soft, heartfelt rendition. “Kelly + Taylor = perfection!” wrote one YouTube commenter.

Clarkson did not have a show on Friday, so, to end the week on Thursday, she performed a version of the memorable hit, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. It’s a song we’ve all sung and heard many times. But Clarkson makes it feel nostalgic all over again.

Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal