Top 5 Coaches on ‘The Voice’ of All Time

When the reality TV singing competition The Voice debuted in the United States in 2011, it didn’t take long for the show to become a hit with audiences. It stood out from other popular singing competitions like American Idol, X-Factor, and Nashville Star for its unique format.

The show features blind auditions that showcase each singer’s talent over physical appearance. Coaches have to decide if they want to compete to have a contestant on their team before the singer is ever revealed.

Another wonderful aspect of the show is the relationship between coaches and contestants. Megastars like Reba McEntire, CeeLo Green, Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Miley Cyrus have all graced the coaching panel, cementing the show’s legacy.

Over the years, the celebrity coaches on The Voice have proven to be exceptional mentors. As accomplished artists in their own right, they bring a wealth of expertise to the show. Sure, everyone is in it to win it, but most coaches seem to genuinely work hard to help singers discover their strengths, face their fears, and hone their vocal abilities.

Some of the coaches seem to have had a bit more of an impact than others, though. Here are our picks for the Top 5 coaches of all time on The Voice.

1. Blake Shelton

With nine wins under his belt, country music star Blake Shelton is the undisputed king of the coaches. Not only is Shelton one of the originals, but he was a mainstay on the program for 23 seasons. From the first episodes, Shelton distinguished himself as a caring and supportive mentor dedicated to helping his team members grow as artists.

Shelton often competed to get the standout country singers on his team, including winners Cassadee Pope, Sundance Head, Danielle Bradbery, and Craig Wayne Boyd. However, he also embraced many other music styles, especially genres with complementary to country, such as gospel, folk, rock, and soul. His earliest win was with R&B singer Jermaine Paul, and he later coached rock musician Chloe Kohanski and jazz singer Wendy Moten to success as well.

Contestants who teamed up with Shelton consistently described him as a funny, down-to-earth mentor who respected their musical identity. Working with him helped each singer shine in their own way, and Shelton is well known for continuing to support his team members after the show.

2. Adam Levine

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is just as well-loved for his charming banter with Blake Shelton as he is for being an enthusiastic coach. As another original, Levine participated for 16 seasons and racked up three wins with contestants Javier Colon, Tessanne Chin, and Jordan Smith.

During his time on the show, Levine chose some of the most musically diverse teams. After winning the first season, he had a string of losses to Shelton, which fueled their playful rivalry. His intensity about choosing a strong team brought tons of comedic relief to the show, and he often shamelessly campaigned for contestants to pick #TeamAdam over #TeamBlake.

Contestants have frequently praised Levine’s deep musical knowledge and insights into vocal techniques, stage presence, and song selection. His passion shone through in every episode, and he pushed his team members to take risks and make their mark on the Voice stage.

3. Kelly Clarkson

By the numbers, Kelly Clarkson is the most successful coach on The Voice, with a nearly 50 percent win rate. Out of nine seasons, she achieved four wins with contestants Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Girl Named Tom, and Jake Hoot. Not only did Clarkson win her first three seasons as a coach but she was also the first to lead a music group to victory.

As someone who launched her own iconic career from the singing competition American Idol, Clarkson could relate to the contestants’ experience better than anyone else. Kelly’s stunning vocal range and songwriting talent made her well-equipped to help her team members with their artistic development in every way.

Watching Clarkson was a treat for viewers as well. Her warm personality created a fun, positive environment, and she was known for being lively and outspoken when choosing contestants or cheering on her team.

4. John Legend

Like Kelly Clarkson, John Legend is one of the few people to win in his first year of coaching. Out of seven seasons, though, he netted just the one win, with folk singer Maelyn Jarmon. Before becoming a coach, he also served as an advisor for Adam Levine’s team, helping contestants come up with the perfect musical arrangements for their battle performances.

Legend has fantastic chemistry with the other coaches and is known for the amusing ways he competed to win the right contestants for his team. Legend famously came up with funny team songs for himself and the other coaches and even sang a duet with one contestant to get her to join his team.

As a coach, Legend was incredibly encouraging to the contestants and never held back his excitement when he was impressed with someone. Contestants who worked with him describe him as an attentive and approachable mentor who always had valuable and constructive feedback to offer. Legend also has a reputation for continuing to offer guidance and support to his teammates in their pursuits after the show.

5. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is another original coach who helped to make the debut season a must-see. As a powerhouse pop singer herself, Aguilera was especially drawn to pop, soul, and R&B musicians with exceptional raw talent. In her coaching, Aguilera was able to help contestants improve their vocal control and encouraged them to take risks with more vocally challenging songs.

Out of six seasons, Aguilera earned one win. In her final season, she coached the winning contestant, pop, country, and rock singer Alisan Porter, ending her run on a triumphant note.

Given her remarkable singing ability, Aguilera was skilled at providing very refined feedback on pronunciation, phrasing, and overall performance, and her contestants often showed significant progression over the course of the competition.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC