Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 World Tour Featuring Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Strokes and More

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the dates for their 2023 world tour. The sprawling run will be in support of the two albums the group has released this year: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The 23-date tour will have a mix of stadium and festival dates, including stops in Las Vegas, Minneapolis, San Diego, and Pheonix. The band has also secured a spot at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Though, presumably, the funk rock giants will be headlining the fest, the rest of the line-up has not been released.

In keeping with their tradition of bringing along support acts that could act as headliners in their own right, the 2023 tour will feature The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess.

The new dates come on the heels of the Chili Peppers’ sprawling 40-date North American and European stadium tour that took up the majority of this year. Their current tour will run through the first part of 2023, with dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for the newly announced tour will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 9) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full run of dates, below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour Dates

March 29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~

April 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~

April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~

April 14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~

May 12 – San Diego, CA @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+

May 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+

May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival =

May 25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+

June 18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop =

June 21 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy <

June 24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox =

June 26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände <

June 30 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Wercther =

July 2 – Milan, IT @ I-Days =

July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live =

July 8 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool =

July 11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~

July 14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

July 17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues =

July 21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

July 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars