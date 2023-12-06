Red Hot Chili Peppers Pull Out of L.A.-Area Christmas Concert Due to Band Injury; Announce Makeup Show

Red Hot Chili Peppers were slated to headline the 32nd annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert this Saturday, December 9, at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, but the veteran rockers’ have canceled their performance because of an injury to an unspecified band member.

A message posted on the Chili Peppers’ social media pages explains, “It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas. A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks.”

There is good news, however, as the Chili Peppers have scheduled a special makeup performance at the Kia Forum on March 2, 2024, and fans who purchased tickets for the December 9 event will be able to attend for free. Ticket holders will be contacted via email will more details about the show soon.

“So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket,” the band adds in their message.

The 2023 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show, which is sold out, will still feature performances by the previously announced acts The Offspring, Garbage, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar, and The Beaches.

The long-running annual Almost Acoustic Christmas show is organized by Los Angeles radio station KROQ-FM to raise money for various charities. Proceeds from this year’s concert will benefit the L.A.-area nonprofit organizations Para Los Ninos and the Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center. Para Los Ninos provides a variety of programs supporting in-need children and families, while the Wooten Youth Center offers free afterschool and inexpensive summer programs to grade school and high school students.

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers recently announced a series of new North American dates for the 2024 edition of their Unlimited Love Tour. In addition to three previously announced shows taking place in February, the new trek will run a May 28 concert in Ridgefield, Washington, through a July 30 performance in St. Louis.

Irontom will be opening all of the spring and summer dates, while Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, and Wand, also will serve as support acts at select shows.

Check out RHCP’s full upcoming schedule at RedHotChiliPeppers.com.