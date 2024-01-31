Inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival to Feature Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette & More Stars

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, and Alanis Morissette will serve as the headliners of a new two-day music extravaganza called the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. The event, which is scheduled for July 19 and 20, will be held at Harriet Island Regional Park in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Stefani and Morissette will topline the festival’s first day, while the Chili Peppers will close out the event on July 20.

The event will feature a total of more than 20 acts performing across to stages. Other artists featured on the July 19 lineup include The Black Crowes, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The Head and the Heart, and Morgan Wade. The July 20 bill also features The Offspring, Gary Clark Jr., Soul Asylum, Hippo Campus, and The Hold Steady.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available Friday, February 2, starting at 10 a.m. CT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. CT the same day.

One-day and two-day passes, VIP packages, and other ticket experiences will be available.

Fans interested in buying tickets early may want to purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the site’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Some special VIP packages offer the opportunity for attendees over age 21 to enjoy a 60-minute Mississippi riverboat cruise. The excursion includes a complimentary margarita happy hour, a DJ set, and more.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be on a North American tour when they perform at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Among the Peppers’ opening acts is IRONTOM, which also is part of the festival’s July 20 lineup.

Similarly, Morissette will be on the road in North America on the Triple Moon Tour this summer with Jett & the Blackhearts and Wade, all of whom will perform at the fest on July 19.

Tickets to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ concerts and Morissette’s tour dates are available via various outlets, including StubHub.

