Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2024 Unlimited Love Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced today that they will be extending their Unlimited Love Tour into 2024, adding 16 dates across Spring and Summer. The venerable funk-rock outfit will be making stops all across the continental U.S., bringing along for the ride a diverse selection of support acts.

Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti, Wand, and Irontom will be opening up select dates of the tour, which kicks off in Ridgefield, WA on May 28. The Peppers will then make their way across the country with a number of West Coast, Midwest, and East Coast dates.

Tickets will be available via a special Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, December 5. General onsale begins Friday, December 8. If you miss the presale, you might have some luck getting early tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are riding a hot streak after last year’s two album releases both reached #1. They’ll be celebrating that success on this tour with hits from their new records like “Black Summer,” as well as many of their hits from the back catalog.

Fans of the Chili Peppers would do well not to wait long to get tickets – this act is as hot as ever and seats are not likely to be available for very long! Head to StubHub now to see if tickets are available for a show near you.

Previously Announced:

Sat Feb 17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino %

Tue Feb 20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater %

Fri Feb 23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival



Tue May 28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

Fri May 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge +

Sun Jun 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater +

Wed Jun 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre =

Fri Jun 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^

Tue Jun 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

Fri Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Wed Jun 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

Fri Jun 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

Tue Jul 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake =

Fri Jul 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

Fri Jul 12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

Mon Jul 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Mon Jul 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

Thu Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @

Tue Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

% Not a Live Nation Date

