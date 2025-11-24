Brian May Teases Future Queen Hologram Experience

With the advancements in technology, bands like KISS and ABBA explored the idea of a hologram concert. ABBA did more than explore when they kicked off the ABBA Voyage experience. For KISS, their avatar concert is expected to premiere in 2027. Blending the past with the future, companies like Industrial Light & Magic are ushering in a new era of entertainment. And having seen the technology up close, Brian May discussed the possibility of bringing Queen to the digital world.

There from the beginning, May never forgot what he helped build alongside Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon. For Mercury, the legendary singer passed away in 1991 at the age of 45. And Deacon decided to retire in 1997.

Knowing there were ways to bring the original band back together, May insisted Mercury never left. “Freddie is still alive through the music that we listen to all the time. In a sense, John is still with us in the same way, but now we have so many other opportunities.” He continued, “I mean things that are immersive, like The Sphere in Las Vegas, it will be possible to give people the experience very closely of what things were like for us when we were Freddie, John, Brian and Roger. And that really appeals to me.”

Brian May Is Not Convinced By The Technology

Already incorporating Mercury into the show, May noted, “In our Queen shows for a very long time I’ve been doing ‘Love of My Life’. And in the end, Freddie comes in and joins me as on video. It was just quite simply done, but it’s a way of involving Freddie, and I think we can basically take that a lot further.”

Although May considered himself “taken” with the idea, he suggested the technology wasn’t there yet. Having seen ABBA Voyage, he promised, “I didn’t find the actual projections that convincing. I do think technology now has come so much further since the ABBA show started, I think a lot more can be done.”

While fans might have to wait a few years before getting a Queen avatar concert, May appeared open to the idea of reviving Queen’s classic lineup in a way once thought impossible.

(Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)