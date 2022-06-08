Regina Spektor Releases Swelling New Single, “Loveology,” Ahead of New LP

The flourishing piano player and songwriter Regina Spector released a new single this week, “Loveology,” ahead of the artist’s forthcoming new LP, Home, before and after, which itself is set to drop on June 24.

Check out the new single below, along with two more songs Spektor recently shared, “Becoming All Alone” and “Up The Mountain.”

Spektor is also set to head out on a headlining tour this fall, with dates beginning in October. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10 HERE.

“With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor says. “Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason, both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

The Russian-born American artist, who was honored with “Regina Spektor Day” on June 11, 2019, is a Grammy-nominated songwriter. Her latest album, 2016 Remember Us To Life, was critically acclaimed and stands as a seminal work for its nuanced writing and elaborate musicianship.

And on her upcoming tour, Spektor is also set to play some dates with big names like Norah Jones and the Avett Brothers. Check the full itinerary here below.

TOUR DATES

June 25—Oxbow RiverStage—Napa, CA*

June 26—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s—Stateline, NV*

June 28—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park—San Diego, CA*

July 5—Sandy Amphitheater—Salt Lake City, UT

July 6—Sandy Amphitheater—Salt Lake City, UT

July 8—Villar PAC—Beaver Creek, CO

July 9—Paramount Theater—Denver, CO

July 10—Red Rocks Amphitheatre—Morrison, CO†

July 19—Carnegie Hall—New York, NY

July 24—The Mann Center—Philadelphia, PA*

July 26—The Pines Theater—Northampton, MA

July 30—Bethel Woods Center For The Arts—Bethel, NY*

August 1—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, NY*

August 2—Leader Bank Pavilion—Boston, MA*

August 4—Forest Hills Stadium—Forest Hills, NY*

October 9—Chicago Theater—Chicago, IL

October 11—Michigan Theater—Ann Arbor, MI

October 12—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

October 14—State Theater—Ithaca, NY

October 15—Wellmont Theater—Montclair, NJ

October 16—Warner Theatre—Washington DC

October 18—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

October 19—Belk Theatre—Charlotte, NC

October 20—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

October 25—The Warfield—San Francisco, CA

October 27—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA

*w/ Norah Jones

†w/ The Avett Brothers

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Sacks Co.