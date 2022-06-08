Jack White Releases First Single “If I Die Tomorrow” From Second 2022 Album ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

With a thick acoustic guitar and a whistling electric melody, Jack White opens his newest single, “If I Die Tomorrow,” from his second 2022 fun-length solo LP, Entering Heaven Alive.

White’s new LP, which follows his Fear of the Dawn LP, released earlier this year, is set to drop on July 22. Fans can pre-order it here and check out the new chilling music video, directed by Brantley Gutierrez, below.

White has also announced a series of vinyl variants for Entering Heaven Alive, which fans can check out here, with pre-ordering beginning today (June 8).

The vinyl variants include a ‘Detroit Denim’ independent record store exclusive version of ‘Tranquil Turquoise’ in the Third Man Records web store, ‘Heavenly Eclipse’ via Vinyl Me, Please, and a Barnes & Noble edition with an exclusive slip mat. Standard black vinyl, CD, limited edition Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital download are also available.

White, the founder of Third Man Records, is currently on a sweeping tour, his Supply Chain Issues Tour (named for back-order issues these days regarding vinyl records). See the full list of tour dates below.

Fear of the Dawn is available everywhere and included the hit singles, “Taking Me Back,” “Hi-De-Ho (with Q-Tip)” and “What’s The Trick?”

For the founder of the seminal 2000s band, The White Stripes, his solo career has become a priority and he’s making waves. This year, White proposed to his then-girlfriend on stage, marrying her on the spot. It was one of many headlines for the blue-haired rocker.

He also recently called for stricter gun control laws, announced he’s streaming every show from his tour live, and even teased an unreleased Jay Z collaboration.

JACK WHITE

THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ****

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre ††††

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center ††††

June 12 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater††††

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo @

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo +

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium @

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live +

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee <

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall <

July 05 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin <<<

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant @@

July 08 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruïlla Festival*

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne @@

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall ++

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle ++

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National <<

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia >>

July 30 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival*

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory ^^

August 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom^^^^

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena ^^^^

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage #

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark ††

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena §§§§

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion §§§§

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater ####

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ####

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ####

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond*

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown*

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival*

October 7-8 – Guadalajara, MX – Tecate Coordenada*

October 14 – Buenos Aires, AR – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires*

October 16 – Santiago, CL – Primavera Sound Santiago*

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (NORTH AMERICA)

**** The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8)

†††† Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-12)

^^^^ Ezra Furman (August 14, 16-17)

††Cherry Glazerr (August 21)

§§§§ Cautious Clay (August 23-25)

#### Glove (August 27-29)

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS (EUROPE/UK)

@ Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30)

+ Yard Act (June 28, July 1)

< SONS (July 2, 4)

<<< Doctor Victor (July 5)

@@ Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12)

++ Larkin Poe (July 14-15)

<< Equal Idiots (July 16)

>> Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20)

Photo: David James Swanson / Big Hassle