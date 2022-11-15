Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Drops “SugarMan” Video

Regina Spektor has announced the rescheduling of her North American tour dates.

Spektor had previously canceled her 2022 scheduled dates because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Now her tour will take place in 2023 with the addition of two new dates in San Diego, California, and Port Chester, New York. Spektor’s 2023 trek launches on March 1 in Ithaca, New York.

The singer-songwriter released her eighth studio album, Home, Before and After, in June. “I think of all my records as cohesive,” Spektor told American Songwriter. “But that’s not because the songs are alike. Each song is its own little world. … They’re all autobiographical in that my real emotions and real feelings are in them. Overflowing in them.”

Check out American Songwriter’s recent profile of the singer HERE.

The singer-songwriter and pianist first saw commercial success with 2006’s Begin to Hope, which includes singles “On the Radio,” “Better” and “Samson,” as well as “Fidelity,” which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Spektor’s fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor has performed at the White House as well as on Broadway, Saturday Night Live and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.

Check out her new video for “SugarMan” and 2023 tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

March 1—State Theater—Ithaca, NY

March 2—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

March 3—Michigan Theater—Ann Arbor, MI

March 5—Warfield—San Francisco, CA

March 7—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA

March 8—The Magnolia—San Diego, CA

March 11—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

March 13—Ryman—Nashville, TN

March 15—Warner Theater—Washington, DC

March 16—Capitol Theater—Port Chester, NY

March 18—Wellmont Theater—Montclair, NJ

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Courtesy Sacks Co.