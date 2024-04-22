Regina Spektor Announces Short North American Tour in Summer 2024

Singer/songwriter Regina Spektor just announced an exciting new tour in 2024! An Evening With Regina Spector will span eight tour dates across the East Coast and Toronto, Canada this summer.

In a heartfelt Instagram announcement for the tour, Spektor checked in with fans “during these difficult times in the world” and announced the tour, which will be her first trek in over a year. No supporting acts have been announced.

An Evening With Regina Spektor begins on July 24 in Albany, New York at The Egg. The eight-date tour will end on August 3 in Stamford, Connecticut at The Palace Stamford.

Tickets to the US dates for this tour are available for presale today. Fans can text 29147 with the code “REGINASPEKTOR” to get access to the artist presale. There are also a few different types of presale events going on over at Ticketmaster.

General on-sale kicks off on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am local. Since this tour is going to be so short, tickets are limited and will likely sell out fast. If that happens, you should check out Stubhub. We recommend this third-party ticketing platform because they usually have sold-out tickets available, and the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legit and scam-free. Try it out!

Get your tickets now to see Regina Spektor live for a limited run in 2024!

July 24 – Albany, NY – The Egg

July 25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

July 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

July 28 – Baltimore, MD – Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

July 29 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

July 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 2 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

August 3 – Stamford, CT – The Palace Stamford

