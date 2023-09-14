2 Songs You Didn’t Know Actor Jeff Daniels Wrote

No one would blame you if your only knowledge of Jeff Daniels is of his being an actor and playwright. He has starred in the book-to-screen drama film Ragtime, the fantasy romance The Purple Rose of Cairo, the adventure comedy film 101 Dalmatians, and of course the comedy classic with Jim Carrey, Dumb and Dumber. He’s won two Emmy Awards and been nominated for Best Actor Tonys three times.

Daniels’ talent as an actor is undeniable, but he’s also a skilled musician and an accomplished songwriter. He’s flexed his musical muscles on his YouTube music channel, released his own music, and toured in his native state of Michigan and beyond as a solo artist. He’s also tried his hand at writing music for others. Here are a couple songs you might not know he penned.

1. “Overboard” by The Verve Pipe (2014)

Written by Jeff Daniels and Brian Vander Ark

Also originating from Michigan, The Verve Pipe is a post-grunge rock band best known for the hit ’90s song “The Freshmen,” which made it to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. They released “Overboard” as a single from their fifth studio album of the same name. It was released in 2014 and was followed by a successful tour.

Jeff Daniels wrote “Overboard” with Verve Pipe singer/guitarist Brian Vander Ark. The lyrics document the murder of a girl whom two people are in love with. After they’ve thrown the girl overboard into Lake Superior, they’re happy she’s no longer in their lives at first. However, toward the end of the song, the lyrics reveal that her body has washed ashore, effectively bringing her back into their lives—and now she’s presenting a much bigger problem.

There’s a girl in Michigan

Up in Lake Superior

Who’ll never bother us again

Making our lives easier

With alibis so paper-thin

Now that she is out of sight

And out of mind

And overboard



She was never gonna let us go

Had a hold on me

And a curse on you

As she lay there pale upon that shore

With her eyes gone black

They once were blue

She could see me for the first time

2. “Tomato Puddin’” by Christine Lavin and Jeff Daniels

Written by Jeff Daniels

If you’re a fan of contemporary folk music, you might know the talented New Yorker Christine Lavin. She’s an award-winning singer and songwriter with a particularly rich sense of humor. In 2006, Lavin released One Meat Ball, an album full of featured performances by various friends expounding upon different kinds of food. The tenth track on the album is “Tomato Puddin’,” written for her by Jeff Daniels and featuring Daniels on vocals. The track is based on Daniels’ personal recipe for the song’s title dish.

“Tomato Puddin’” begins with the story of a wife who loves to cook, before fully fanning out into the recipe for making a decent tomato pudding.

My baby’s in the kitchen

With a look in her eye

She’s a woman on a mission

I’m a man who knows why

When my baby gets to cookin’

I get weak in the knees

And she’s pre-heatin’ her oven

To 300 degrees



She takes two cans of tomatoes

Dumps ’em in a pan

And adds enough brown sugar

To kill a normal man

She takes her homemade bread

Breaks it into chunks

She’s a shakin’ and a bakin’

If I was drinkin’ I’d be drunk

Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions