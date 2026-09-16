Remember When Alan Jackson Was Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry in 1990?

Few country artists have been as loyal to the Grand Ole Opry as Alan Jackson. Jackson made his Opry debut in 1990, when he was just starting to have success at radio. But just a little more than a year later, Jackson was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. It remains one of his biggest honors to this day.

Jackson was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry on May 14, 1991, and inducted on June 7, 1991. Roy Acuff and Randy Travis officially made Jackson a Grand Ole Opry member.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The ultimate dream when you’re in country music is to be asked to join the Grand Ole Opry,” Jackson says. “You think about people like Hank Williams, and Mr. Acuff, and George Jones, who stood on that spot of wood. That’s what makes you so nervous — to think about the historical part of the Opry and how it’s played such a part in country music.”

When Jackson made his debut, he did not mince words about the significance of the moment.

“I could sit here and name names all night,” Jackson said, speaking of his musical heroes who also performed at the Grand Ole Opry. “It’s just an incredible feeling of the history.”

What Alan Jackson Says About the Grand Ole Opry

Play video

When Jackson became an Opry member, he reflected on how much changed for him, and relatively quickly.

“Hard to believe six years ago I was carrying a bucket of mail over there every day for about $5 an hour,” Jackson joked. “It’s an honor. I’m really proud.”

Jackson is not only a Grand Ole Opry member, but he is also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Still, for Jackson, nothing will ever top being an official Grand Ole Opry member. In 2016, Jackson celebrated the 25th anniversary of being a Grand Ole Opry. He honored the occasion by singing “Remember When” at the Grand Ole Opry. In 2023, he returned the favor, inviting Jon Pardi to become an Opry member. Jackson invited Pardi during Pardi’s performance at Stagecoach.

“The Grand Ole Opry has always meant a lot to me and everyone in country music – and I’ve been appreciating your music since you were touring with me a couple of years ago,” Jackson said, via video, when inviting Pardi to become an Opry member. “I get the honor to invite you in front of all your Stagecoach friends out there to be the first native of California to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones