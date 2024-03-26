Remember When Bob Dylan Won a Best Original Song Oscar for “Things Have Changed”

On March 25, 2001, Bob Dylan added an Oscar to his trophy case when he took home the Best Original Song honor at the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony.

Videos by American Songwriter

The folk-rock legend won the Oscar for “Things Have Changed,” which appeared in the Curtis Hanson-directed comedy-drama Wonder Boys.

[Buy Bob Dylan Concert Tickets]

Jennifer Lopez presented the honor to Dylan, who was on tour in Sydney, Australia, at the time, and he accepted the Oscar live via satellite.

“Oh, good God, this is amazing,” Dylan declared, surround by his tour band. “I’ve got to thank Curtis Hanson for encouraging me to do this song and everybody at Paramount. … [Curtis] just kept at it, and said this song was right, and just encouraged me to do it so much. And I’m so glad I did.”

Dylan also thanked his longtime record label, Columbia Records, and some of the company’s executives, as well as saying hi to his family and friends.

[RELATED: Huey Lewis Reveals That Bob Dylan Once Sent Him a Song to Record—and He Misplaced the Cassette]

The folk-rock legend also thanked the members of the Academy, “who were bold enough to give me this award for this song.”

He then noted that “Things Have Changed” is “obviously a song that doesn’t pussyfoot around or turn a blind eye to human nature. Dylan concluded his speech by saying, “God bless you all, with peace, tranquility, and goodwill. Thanks.”

Earlier in the show, a performance of “Things Have Changed” recorded by Dylan and his band in Sydney was aired.

Other 2001 Best Original Song Nominees

Competing against Dylan in the Best Original Song category were “A Fool In Love,” from Meet the Parents, by Randy Newman; “I’ve Seen It All” from Dancer in the Dark, written by Björk, Lars von Trier, and Sjón Sigurðsson; “A Love Before Time” from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, written by Jorge Calandrelli, Tan Dun, and James Schamus; and “My Funny Friend and Me” from The Emperor’s New Groove, written by Sting and David Hartley.

More About “Things Have Changed”

In January 2001, Dylan also won the Best Original Song honor at the Golden Globes for “Things Have Changed.”

“Things Have Changed” was released as a single in May 2000, and it reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs chart, although it failed to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

Wonder Boys director Hanson also directed a music video for “Things Have Changed” that combined scenes from the movie with footage of Dylan.

The song has been included on three Dylan compilations—The Essential Bob Dylan (2000), The Best of Bob Dylan (2005), and Dylan (2007).

Dylan’s 2024 Tour Plans

Dylan has a pretty busy tour schedule this year. He currently is in the middle of a 2024 U.S. leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, which winds down with an April 5-6 engagement in Austin, Texas.

He also is slated to take part in the 2024 edition of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour. That trek runs from a June 21 concert in Alpharetta, Georgia, through a September 17 show in Buffalo, New York. Dylan will play all of the dates. Other artists scheduled to perform at select shows are Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and John Mellencamp.

Tickets to Dylan’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.