Sleeping With Sirens Announce US Tour in 2024

It’s going to be a good year for pop-punk and post-hardcore fans. Sleeping With Sirens just announced a new tour for 2024! The fall tour will span the US and rock band Holding Absence will be supporting the run. The post-hardcore icons will be performing their hit album Let’s Cheers To This in its entirety for each tour date, though the set list for the festival dates may vary. The band will also be re-issuing a vinyl version of the album on April 12.
The Sleeping With Sirens 2024 Tour will kick off on September 21 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Uptown Theatre. Pending additional dates, the tour should end on October 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at When We Were Young Fest.
Tickets are currently available via a few different presale events on Ticketmaster. Fans can use the artist presale code “CHEERS” to unlock VIP packages for the tour.
When public on-sale hits on March 29, we recommend checking Stubhub for tickets. Stubhub is a top-notch resource for finding general sale tickets, especially for concerts that have already sold out. And with the FanProtect Program, you won’t have to worry about getting scammed or buying fake tickets.
Don’t miss out on your chance to hear Let’s Cheers To This live! Get your tickets before they’re gone.
Sleeping With Sirens 2024 Tour Dates
September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theatre
September 24 – Sauget, IL – Pops
September 25 – Fort Wayne, IN – Pierres
September 27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
September 28 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
September 30 – Richmond, VA – The National
October 1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 2 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
October 4 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
October 5 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
October 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
October 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
October 9 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
October 11 – Reno, NV – Virginia St. Brewhouse
October 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
October 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
October 17 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
October 19 – 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest
Photo by Frazer Harrison
