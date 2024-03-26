Sleeping With Sirens Announce US Tour in 2024

It’s going to be a good year for pop-punk and post-hardcore fans. Sleeping With Sirens just announced a new tour for 2024! The fall tour will span the US and rock band Holding Absence will be supporting the run. The post-hardcore icons will be performing their hit album Let’s Cheers To This in its entirety for each tour date, though the set list for the festival dates may vary. The band will also be re-issuing a vinyl version of the album on April 12.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Sleeping With Sirens 2024 Tour will kick off on September 21 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Uptown Theatre. Pending additional dates, the tour should end on October 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at When We Were Young Fest.

Tickets are currently available via a few different presale events on Ticketmaster. Fans can use the artist presale code “CHEERS” to unlock VIP packages for the tour.

When public on-sale hits on March 29, we recommend checking Stubhub for tickets. Stubhub is a top-notch resource for finding general sale tickets, especially for concerts that have already sold out. And with the FanProtect Program, you won’t have to worry about getting scammed or buying fake tickets.

Don’t miss out on your chance to hear Let’s Cheers To This live! Get your tickets before they’re gone.

September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theatre

September 24 – Sauget, IL – Pops

September 25 – Fort Wayne, IN – Pierres

September 27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 28 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

September 30 – Richmond, VA – The National

October 1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 2 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

October 4 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

October 5 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

October 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

October 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

October 9 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

October 11 – Reno, NV – Virginia St. Brewhouse

October 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 17 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

October 19 – 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest

Photo by Frazer Harrison

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.