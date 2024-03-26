The Stomach Turning Backstory to Townes Van Zandt’s “Fraternity Blues”

Most singer-songwriters spend their entire career seeking out a truth worth writing about. For Townes Van Zandt, that truth seeped right out of his drug-laced veins and into his prolific musical catalogue. He was the outsider’s everyman: fearless, bold, and a bit destructive.

While the Texas-born musician would later find fame in smoky bars and lovingly grimy folk venues, there was a brief moment when Van Zandt was an aspiring pledge of an elite Texas fraternity. (Emphasis on brief.) Given his lifelong struggles with mental health and addiction, paired with his healthy disdain for authority and, worse, inauthenticity, it’s unsurprising that the musician wouldn’t easily fit into a social organization like the University of Houston’s Sigma Nu.

Still, that didn’t stop him from giving it the ol’ college try. And when the time inevitably came for Van Zandt to leave a social strata to which he would never truly belong, he did so in a way true to himself: fearlessly, boldly, and shockingly self-destructive.

The Fraternity Behind “Fraternity Blues”

Townes Van Zandt’s “Fraternity Blues” was some of the lighter fare he offered during his 1977 recorded performance at the historic Old Quarter in Houston (before it moved coastward to Galveston). Paired with the rest of his storytelling tunes, one would be justified in assuming this was another poetically made-up musing of Van Zandt’s.

I decided to improve my social station

I joined a fraternal organization

Tucked in my shirt, signed on the line

Right away, they set about to improve my mind

But in reality, Van Zandt had joined a fraternity—Sigma Nu of the University of Houston, to be exact. In stark contrast to his wayward rebel persona, Van Zandt received an automatic bid to join the fraternity. His father, Harris Van Zandt, was a Sigma Nu alum. Moreover, the Van Zandts’ oil and mining background made them an esteemed Texas clan. On paper, Townes seemed like a perfect addition to the chapter.

Using His Fraternity Pin To Make A Point

Van Zandt wastes no time getting to the crux of his fraternity experience: control. The singer lamented the fraternity’s ruling over the car I drove, the books I read, the food I ate, the booze I drank, the girls I took out, and my breath. In the second verse, he recalls being told by an older brother that his attitude needed adjusting.

Said ‘Kid, we don’t much like the way you walk,

And you’re gonna have to change the way you talk’

They said, ‘Your dress is kind of slouchy,

And your attitude is mighty grouchy.’

A story shared in the documentary Be Here to Love Me perfectly encapsulated this attitude. Legend has it that Van Zandt and a fellow pledge crashed a high-brow Sigma Nu party, barefoot and shirtless, angering the older Sigma Mu members. After a few brothers laid into Van Zandt for breaking pledge protocol, a shirtless Townes smacked his fraternity pin straight into his chest. Bleeding and defiant, he stared at the (likely shocked) brothers before leaving the fraternity once and for all.

A Glimpse Into Van Zandt’s Subtle, Tongue-in-Cheek Humor

“Fraternity Blues” might not be the most metaphorically diverse song in Townes Van Zandt’s catalogue, but it does offer a close-up glimpse into Van Zandt’s subtle, tongue-in-cheek humor. The narrator pokes fun at the fraternity, sure. But her certainly doesn’t spare himself from becoming a butt of the joke. Speaking of his Greek life dues, Townes sings, I’m no trouble causer, besides I figured that’s life. If you want good friends, they’re gonna cost you.

After his fraternity superiors told him his personality should “bubble with enthusiasm,” Van Zandt sings about a fateful party where he chugged a jug of wine and threw up on a couple of frat brothers’ dates.

So now everything’s back to normal again,

But there is still lots of room for improvement, my friend

Of course, that fraternity stuff is too much for me

Next time, I’m gonna join a sorority,

Really get me something to bubble about

Van Zandt’s cheeky, comedic ode to Greek life is a reminder of the singer’s inability—or, perhaps, unwillingness—to live by anyone’s rules but his own. It’s sung with the kind of stern, absurd truth only a man wild enough to shove a metal pin straight through his bare chest could possess.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images