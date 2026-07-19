Remember When Dire Straits Utilized MTV’s Catch Phrase (And One of the Acts Who Said It) in Their Biggest Hit in 1985?

MTV cast a deep shadow on the music scene in the 80s. If you embraced it and possessed a telegenic image, the video network could make you a star. By contrast, those who ignored it or struggled to meet its demands often watched their popularity wither.

Dire Straits managed to both openly court the network and subtly mock it on their 1985 hit “Money For Nothing”. They even used the network’s own catchphrase against it, getting a special guest to deliver the blow.

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Easy Money

Mark Knopfler couldn’t believe his luck. While visiting a New York City appliance store, he overheard delivery workers commenting on what was on the in-house televisions. They were grumbling about the pampered stars on MTV, who didn’t work so hard and made a mint.

Knopfler quickly found a pencil and started jotting what he heard down. It’s fair to wonder if those workers ever realized down the road that they were the inspiration for a No. 1 hit single. But first, Knopfler had to take it into the studio and make it into a suitable recording.

The scorching riff that Knopfler devised on guitar to follow up the opening keyboard fanfare practically assured that the song, titled “Money For Nothing” after one of the workers’ phrases, would grab attention. But Knopfler had another bold idea that he thought could make the connection to MTV even more overt.

Mimicking the Ad

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Knopfler remembered how, in its early days, MTV had developed the ingenious “I Want My MTV” ad campaign. Because the network wasn’t available on many cable systems in its early days, it needed to get the word out.

To do that, they enlisted some of the biggest stars of the era to do commercials wherein they’d repeat the slogan. It worked like a charm, as the ads brought the network to the attention of music fans, who then in turn placed heat on the cable companies to make MTV part of their roster.

The Police were one of the bands who demanded their MTV on these ads. Knopfler remembered that. When he decided to insert the “I Want My MTV” catchphrase into “Money For Nothing”, he did so in a way that mimicked the melody of The Police hit “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”. He also wondered what might happen if he could get Sting to actually sing the part on the track. That’s when serendipity struck.

Paging Mr. Sumner

Dire Straits were recording the album Brothers In Arms, which included “Money For Nothing”, at George Martin’s AIR Studios on the island of Montserrat. While getting ready to track the song, Knopfler found out that Sting just happened to be visiting the island at the time.

Knopfler reached out, and Sting gladly accepted the offer. It also turned out to be a wise financial decision for him. Since “Money For Nothing” used an interpolation of “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”, Sting received a partial songwriting credit.

Then again, you could argue that “Money For Nothing” wouldn’t have made quite the same impact without Sting reprising his ad plea throughout the track. His appearance, coupled with Mark Knopfler’s brilliant utilization of found dialogue, made this song an unstoppable 80s juggernaut.

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