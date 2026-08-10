3 Songs From 1976 That 70s Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

Remember what it was like to get your hands on your first car, especially if you were a 70s teenager? It’s a rite of passage, an important landmark moment in a young person’s life, no matter the era. And if you were a 70s teen, I bet you turned up the volume on these three songs from 1976 in your first car way back when. Maybe you still do it today, decades later. I won’t judge; these songs are just too much fun to blast while on the open road.

“You Should Be Dancing” by Bee Gees from ‘Children Of The World’

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Teens really embraced disco back in the 1970s, so it’s no surprise that a song like “You Should Be Dancing” by Bee Gees would become popular with the youths of the time. This disco classic was the very first song that catapulted the band into disco fame, and it’s one of the most memorable songs featured in the film Saturday Night Fever.

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“You Should Be Dancing” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Hot Dance Club Play chart when it first dropped.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’

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Adults and teens alike couldn’t get this funk rock classic out of their heads in 1976. Honestly, if you listen to it now, it’ll still find a way to get lodged in your subconscious mind for days on end. It’s one of the catchiest earworms of the 1970s. Honestly, it’s a shame that this song was Wild Cherry’s only major hit. This legendary one-hit wonder peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and did well in the UK and Canada, too.

“Turn The Beat Around” by Vicky Sue Robinson from ‘Never Gonna Let You Go’

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This Vicky Sue Robinson hit was a smash hit among teen listeners back in 1976. And I think it’s one of the best disco songs from the latter half of the 1970s. “Turn The Beat Around” was so good that it earned Robinson a Grammy nomination, too.

“Turn The Beat Around” by Vicky Sue Robinson was quite the charting hit. It reached No. 10 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Disco chart in the US.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)