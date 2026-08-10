Perry Como Was Supposed To Record What Became One of Willie Nelson’s Biggest Hits

In 1975, Willie Nelson released Red Headed Stranger. The 18th record of his career, Red Headed Stranger includes the title track, a song plenty of people likely assume was written by Nelson. But “Red Headed Stranger” was actually written by Carl Stutz and Edith Lindeman—and it wasn’t written for Nelson.

Lindeman passed away in 1984. In her obituary, it is revealed that the song was written for Perry Como instead, although it sadly never made it to Como, due to a “publishing dispute.”

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“I was just sitting at home, playing with the idea of colors,” she previously said. Indeed, there is plenty of imagery in “Red Headed Stranger”. The song begins with, “The red-headed stranger from Blue Rock, Montana / Rode into town one day / And under his knees was a ragin’ black stallion / And walkin’ behind was a bay / The red-headed stranger had eyes like the thunder / And his lips, they were sad and tight / His little lost love lay asleep on the hillside / And his heart was heavy as night.“

Interestingly, although the song is best known by Nelson, he isn’t the only artist to record it. Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith had a hit with the song in 1954. Eddy Arnold and Jack White are among the other artists who also put their spin on “Red Headed Stranger”.

The Success of ‘Red Headed Stranger’ by Willie Nelson

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Red Headed Stranger remains among Nelson’s most noteworthy records. Red Headed Stranger also includes “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”, the first No. 1 single for Nelson. It also includes “Remember Me (When The Candle Lights Are Gleaming)”, a Top 5 hit for Nelson.

In 1987, a movie based on Red Headed Stranger, starring Nelson, was released. After releasing Red Headed Stranger, Nelson began a lengthy streak of hits at country radio. His follow-up hits included “If You’ve Got the Money I’ve Got The Time”, “Uncloudy Day”, “Georgia On My Mind”, and “Blue Skies”, among others.

It’s likely not coincidental that Nelson found major commercial success with Red Headed Stranger. The record, his first with Columbia, is also the first where he had complete creative control. Red Headed Stranger is a concept album about a fugitive who is on the run.

Nelson’s production on Red Headed Stranger was not as polished as what his label wanted. Fortunately, Nelson didn’t back down.

“They’d never heard anything, probably, that sparse turned in as a session,” Nelson shares. “They thought it needed a little… you know, maybe it sounded pretty good as a demo, but I couldn’t be serious about it being a finished product.”

Red Headed Stranger is also Nelson’s first album to hit No. 1.

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