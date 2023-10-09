Remember When: Guns N’ Roses’ Riot in St. Louis

Guns N’ Roses weren’t only regarded as “the most dangerous band in the world” by rock music fans because of their aggressive song lyrics or questionable lifestyle; they also engaged in acts considered dangerous from the stage. While two people had died in a stampede during their Monsters of Rock festival performance three years earlier, the peak of their recklessness was reflected in the activities of the night of July 2, 1991.

Videos by American Songwriter

The riot now known as the Riverport Riot, or the Rocket Queen Riot, happened at the Riverport Amphitheatre in St. Louis during the Use Your Illusion Tour. The night began without a hitch, with the band in top form and lead vocalist Axl Rose gyrating on stage outfitted with black fur and white shorts.

GN’R played “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Mr. Brownstone” from their Appetite for Destruction album before diverting to songs from the soon-to-be-released Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II albums with songs like “You Could Be Mine,” “November Rain,” and their fan-favorite cover of Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die.”

By their 15th song of the night, and roughly 90 minutes into the concert, the trouble began.

[RELATED: Behind the Surreal Music Video for “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses]

“Wait, take that! Take that! Now! Get that guy and take that!” was suddenly being shrieked into the microphone by Rose. It was later found out that he was talking to security while pointing at someone in the crowd, but before they could understand what he was shouting about, Rose dove into the crowded audience and disappeared after shouting “I’ll take it, goddammit!” By the time he resurfaced, Rose was seen throwing punches and grabbing something from some members of the audience.

The group turned out to be members of a local motorcycle gang called the Saddle Tramps, and the person he was tussling with was their leader, Bill “Stump” Stephenson. Rose said Stephenson was holding a camera and taking unauthorized still shots of the performance. He and the other members of the band mentioned that it wasn’t the first time they’d complained to security that night, but security had proven unresponsive.

After the security team pulled Rose out of the scuffle, he got back on stage and grabbed his microphone again. The audience assumed he’d go on singing, but instead all he said was “Well, thanks to the lame-ass security, I’m going home!” He slammed the microphone on the stage, prompting a loud static response, and walked off.

In solidarity, the band stopped playing and Slash, the lead guitarist, came forward to give a half-hearted explanation as to why they were stopping the concert. “He just smashed the microphone. We’re out of here.” They all walked out one after the other, leaving a stunned audience in their wake.

For a few moments, the crowd didn’t know what to think as the lights came up and end-of-show background music began to play. But when it became clear the show had truly ended, it didn’t long for a full-blown riot to break out. (The footage of the three-hour-long riot was famously captured by American music photographer Robert John.)

Fans began to pelt the stage with anything they could find. They ripped the venue’s plastic seats from their moorings and used them as weapons against the security guards trying to stop the melee. Quickly, the police arrived to form a barricade, but the crowd kept approaching while chanting “Bullshit!” and “Fuck you pigs!”

The cops brought a firehose on stage for two reasons—to drive off anyone who tried breaking through their human barricade, and to hose down any fire before it spread. Unbeknownst to them, the water pressure was perilously low. Rioters climbed the stage and began to tear down the large video screens and scaling up the gantries.

Like every big riot, looting soon came into the picture. The raging crowd began to steal anything and everything they could lay their hands on. When the band members left the stage earlier, they only grabbed their vintage guitars, leaving other instruments and equipment behind. People rolled out mixing boards, pianos, and guitar cabinets. A fire was lit on the lawn. Eventually, the tired policemen retreated and left the rioters to their affairs.

In the aftermath of the event, 65 people had been injured, including 25 policemen. An arrest warrant was made and released for Axl Rose for inciting a riot, but he was already overseas as the band was starting their European leg of the tour. When he returned a year later, he was formally charged. A judge eventually ruled that Rose never directly started the riot. But he was arrested at the Kennedy Airport and charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of property damage, and was fined $50,000. The band also faced several civil lawsuits following the unfortunate incident.

When Use Your Illusion I & II were finally released, Rose immortalized the event by writing a message in the thank-you notes saying, “Fuck You, St. Louis.” The St. Louis community took it personally, as the band was banned from playing in St. Louis until their Not in This Lifetime reunion tour commened in 2017.

Axl Rose continued to claim that Guns N’ Roses’ security personnel had issued four distinct requests to the venue’s security staff to confiscate the camera, all of which went unanswered. He also claimed that some band members had been struck by bottles thrown by members of the audience. Additionally, Rose alleged that the venue’s security had permitted the presence of weapons within the arena and had failed to enforce a drinking limit.

Photo by Marc S Canter/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images