Pearl Jam 2024 Tour: Setlist, Last-Minute Tickets, and More

Pearl Jam’s 2024 Tour just kicked off this past Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. And the setlist is even crazier than fans were expecting.
The band powered through 25 different songs during the Vancouver performance, starting off with a killer performance of “Wash” from the band’s Lost Dogs compilation album. The full setlist is listed here:
- “Wash”
- “Low Light”
- “Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town”
- “Given To Fly”
- “Scared Of Fear”
- “React, Respond” (Debut)
- “Wreckage” (Debut)
- “Dark Matter” (Debut)
- “Daughter” + “Bobcaygeon” (Cover of The Tragically Hip)
- “Leatherman”
- “Corduroy”
- “Red Mosquito”
- “Upper Hand” (Debut)
- “Won’t Tell” (Debut)
- “Running”
- “Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns” (Cover of Mother Love Bone)
- “Porch”
- “I Won’t Back Down” (Cover of Tom Petty)
- “Black” + “We Belong Together” (Cover of Rickie Lee Jones)
- “Do The Evolution”
- “Something Special” (Debut)
- “Alive”
- “Rockin’ In The Free World (Cover of Neil Young)
- “Yellow Ledbetter”
- “Setting Sun” (Debut)
Old hits, new song debuts, and some unconventional (but incredible) covers? This is going to be one hell of a tour for Pearl Jam fans!
The next stop on the Pearl Jam 2024 Tour will be another set at Rogers Arena in Vancouver tonight with support from Deep Sea Diver. The final date of the tour will be on November 23 in Sydney, Australia at the Giants Stadium with support from Pixies.
If you’re in need of last-minute tickets to see Pearl Jam live this year, you’ve got a few different options. All tour dates for the Pearl Jam 2024 Tour are available for general sale. Ticketmaster appears to be the main spot to score tickets at the moment, and quite a few are still in stock there.
Stubhub also has quite a few tickets available. If your tour date is sold out on Ticketmaster, give Stubhub a quick look to see if tickets are in stock.
For the non-US tour dates, we recommend checking Viagogo. It’s a great platform for finding last-minute tickets to international concerts.
Get your tickets ASAP before they’re gone!
Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates
May 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
May 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 16 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
May 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
May 25 – Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Napa
May 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
May 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
June 22 – Dublin, IE – Marlay Park
June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Co-Op Arena
June 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 2 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne
July 3 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne
July 6 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
July 8 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
July 11 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival
July 13 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Alive Festival
August 22 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium
August 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
August 29 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
August 31 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 12 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
September 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
September 17 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
September 27 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
November 8 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
November 10 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
November 13 – Gold Coast, AU – Heritage Bank Stadium
November 16 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
November 21 – Sydney, AU – Giants Stadium
November 23 – Sydney, AU – Giants Stadium
