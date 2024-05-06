Pearl Jam 2024 Tour: Setlist, Last-Minute Tickets, and More

Pearl Jam’s 2024 Tour just kicked off this past Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. And the setlist is even crazier than fans were expecting.

The band powered through 25 different songs during the Vancouver performance, starting off with a killer performance of “Wash” from the band’s Lost Dogs compilation album. The full setlist is listed here:

“Wash” “Low Light” “Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town” “Given To Fly” “Scared Of Fear” “React, Respond” (Debut) “Wreckage” (Debut) “Dark Matter” (Debut) “Daughter” + “Bobcaygeon” (Cover of The Tragically Hip) “Leatherman” “Corduroy” “Red Mosquito” “Upper Hand” (Debut) “Won’t Tell” (Debut) “Running” “Chloe Dancer/Crown of Thorns” (Cover of Mother Love Bone) “Porch” “I Won’t Back Down” (Cover of Tom Petty) “Black” + “We Belong Together” (Cover of Rickie Lee Jones) “Do The Evolution” “Something Special” (Debut) “Alive” “Rockin’ In The Free World (Cover of Neil Young) “Yellow Ledbetter” “Setting Sun” (Debut)

Old hits, new song debuts, and some unconventional (but incredible) covers? This is going to be one hell of a tour for Pearl Jam fans!

The next stop on the Pearl Jam 2024 Tour will be another set at Rogers Arena in Vancouver tonight with support from Deep Sea Diver. The final date of the tour will be on November 23 in Sydney, Australia at the Giants Stadium with support from Pixies.

If you’re in need of last-minute tickets to see Pearl Jam live this year, you’ve got a few different options. All tour dates for the Pearl Jam 2024 Tour are available for general sale. Ticketmaster appears to be the main spot to score tickets at the moment, and quite a few are still in stock there.

Stubhub also has quite a few tickets available. If your tour date is sold out on Ticketmaster, give Stubhub a quick look to see if tickets are in stock.

For the non-US tour dates, we recommend checking Viagogo. It’s a great platform for finding last-minute tickets to international concerts.

Get your tickets ASAP before they’re gone!

May 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 25 – Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Napa

May 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 22 – Dublin, IE – Marlay Park

June 25 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Co-Op Arena

June 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 2 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne

July 3 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne

July 6 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

July 8 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

July 11 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

July 13 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Alive Festival

August 22 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

August 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 29 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

August 31 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 12 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

September 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

September 17 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

September 27 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

November 8 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

November 10 – Auckland, NZ – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

November 13 – Gold Coast, AU – Heritage Bank Stadium

November 16 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

November 21 – Sydney, AU – Giants Stadium

November 23 – Sydney, AU – Giants Stadium

