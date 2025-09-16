Remember When Jimmy Page Played a Surprise Set With The Beach Boys in 1985?

Sometimes, odd pairings just seem to work. Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and the whole of The Beach Boys might seem a bit unexpected. However, they worked together beautifully for one historic set back in July 1985.

The performance took place on Independence Day that year, nearly five years after John Bonham passed away and Led Zeppelin initially broke up. Though, shortly after this amazing 1985 performance, Led Zeppelin members Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones would get the gang back together for Live Aid in Philadelphia. It was a good month for rock music. And a lucky select few in the audience of a Beach Boys concert in Philly got to experience Page’s magic on-stage for a surprise performance.

Jimmy Page himself even celebrated the performance in an Instagram post from back in 2019, complete with video clips of the performance.

“Philadelphia and Washington were played on this memorable day and we travelled by train between the two cities,” said Page. “Mr T was also on that trip. I became quite friendly with Beach Boy musician Bruce Johnston. It was an honour to meet Brian and Carl Wilson and play with The Beach Boys on this historic day, however, we don’t celebrate July 4th in England.⁣⁣”

The Year 1985 Was a Good One for Jimmy Page and the Beach Boys

The surprising collab took place on July 4, 1985. Page jammed with The Beach Boys in Philadelphia, and again that same night in Washington, DC. He shocked the audience by hitting the stage with his signature Fender Tele, wearing a colorful Hawaiian shirt. Page played a cover of “Lucille” by Little Richard with the band. And, naturally, everyone got a taste of Page’s guitar solo prowess. It was a match made in heaven.

Just a few days after Jimmy Page performed live with The Beach Boys, Led Zeppelin would reunite for an insane set at Live Aid at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia on July 13. The surviving members of the band hit the stage together for the first time since the death of John Bonham, and the likes of Phil Collins and Tony Thompson filled in on drums.

However, the performance wasn’t without its criticism. Robert Plant had a hoarse voice, and Jimmy Page was allegedly intoxicated the whole time and played an out-of-tune guitar. And we can’t forget Phil Collins adlibbing it on stage. Still, it was a legendary set. Likewise, The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson performed at the event as well.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images