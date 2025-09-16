Kenny Chesney Is Back in the Studio—but It’s Not for What You Think

Kenny Chesney is recording something new, but it’s not a new album.

The country singer recently took to social media to share a photo of himself in the recording studio. He wasn’t laying down tracks for an album, though. Rather, he was recroding the audiobook for his forthcoming memoir, Heart Life Music.

“Recording the audiobook for #HeartLifeMusic brought all these stories back to life,” Chesney captioned a photo of himself in the recording booth. “Grateful for the journey, the memories, and each moment along the way.”

What to Know About Kenny Chesney’s Heart Life Music

Chesney announced his forthcoming book, which he co-wrote with Holly Gleason, in February. Per the official description, the book will share “the stories of a kid from small town East Tennessee.” His dream, the description reveals, was “fueled by the sports and music around him.”

“When high school football came to an end, he knew there must be something more,” the description reads. “In college, Kenny Chesney found himself on a barstool with a guitar and an unexpected connection between people, life and songs. His heart caught fire.”

“With Nashville’s vibrant creative scene, characters, legends and places now long gone from the city he encountered in those early days, Chesney explores the quest to find himself as an artist and a man, as well as a sense of home anywhere there’s an ocean,” the description continues. “These are the stories of the unlikely game changer who became the sound of coming of age in the 21st century, made friends with his heroes, rocked stadiums, and founded a No Shoes Nation.”

In a conversation about his memoir, Chesney spoke about his journey.

“When I was growing up lying on the ground in my grandmother’s back yard, I couldn’t have been further away from this moment,” he said. “If you’re out there and you’re lying in the backyard staring up at the stars in the sky with a dream, I’m telling you, it can happen.”

“It’s not for free,” he noted, “but this book is proof, I am proof, that the journey is worth it.”

Ahead of the book’s release, Chesney will go on a book tour. He’ll make appearances in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Nov. 1, and in Boston, Massachusetts, on Nov. 2. Heart Life Music is due out Nov. 4.

