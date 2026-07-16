Remember When Keith Urban and Eric Church Released a Duet Together in 2015?

The only thing better than listening to music by country music superstars Keith Urban and Eric Church might be listening to them together. Fortunately, Urban and Church gave fans that opportunity in 2015, when they released “Raise ‘Em Up”. The song, written by Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, and Jeffrey Steele, appears on Urban’s Fuse album.

Interestingly, Urban wanted a song for him to sing with Church but admits a duet for two guys can be a challenge. But as soon as Urban heard “Raise ‘Em Up”, he knew it was perfect for the two of them.

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“I hear lots and lots of songs,” Urban says. “There are just certain ones that hit me. That one was immediate. Some grow on you after a while. Some you love, and then they burn out quickly. I continue to love this one more and more, especially playing live.”

When releasing “Raise ‘Em Up”, Urban said that the two hitmakers got the song done in nearly record time.

“Eric and I have been friends for a couple of years,” Urban shares. “I was hoping we could figure out a song to do at some point. And when ‘Raise Em Up’ came my way, I knew I’d found the one. I sent it to Eric, and he loved it. … It was all done in half a day!”

The Message in “Raise ‘Em Up” by Keith Urban and Eric Church

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The message in “Raise ‘Em Up” is one that resonated with both of them. The nostalgic song says, “Raise ’em up / I’m talking ’bout a lighter on a Saturday night / The band plays a song you like / And you sing along / Raise ’em up/ I’m talking ’bout daddy’s old pick-up truck / Shotgun seat there’s the one you love / And you’re kissing on.”

Urban credits his friendship with Church with making “Raise ‘Em Up” perfect for the two of them to sing together.

“We became friends, and our families and wives would go and have dinner,” Urban recalls, adding that they both liked to give each other unique, obscure songs to listen to.

“That banter started sort of started happening pretty regularly. I thought I’d really like to do something with Eric on the record if I find the right song,” Urban says.

“The song called ‘Raise ‘Em Up’ came along,” he continues. “And it wasn’t written as a duet, but it just struck me as the perfect song. There’s a particular theme, really, in the song, particularly in the second verse that I felt was just perfect for Eric. I was really happy that he came and sang on it.”

This isn’t Urban’s only song that includes Church. In 2019, Urban released “We Were”, a song Church wrote with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde. Urban did not know Church wrote “We Were” when he decided to record it.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for BMI