3 Songs From 1974 That Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

70s teens likely remember what it was like to get their first car, crank up the volume, and listen to their favorite songs from 1974. The following three jams were all over the radio that year, and plenty of youths loved to jam out to them. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John from ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

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Was there an adult or teen alive in 1974 that didn’t love hootin’ and hollerin’ the lyrics to this song? I really don’t think so. “Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John was a smash hit on the charts and radio, and I can see why. This glam rock classic is unforgettable and boasts some of John’s catchiest career melodies. This tune peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and did similarly well in Canada, Australia, and beyond.

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“Come And Get Your Love” by Redbone from ‘Wovoka’

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This classic from Redbone has such an infectious groove that adults and teens alike couldn’t get enough of it back in 1974. When I think of the mid-1970s, I admittedly think of this upbeat and delightful dance-rock tune. “Come And Get Your Love” by Redbone peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100. Just as well, it remains the group’s most famous and successful song. I can easily imagine scream-singing along to this hit while driving on the way to school in the morning.

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas from ‘Kung Fu Fighting And Other Great Love Songs’

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Carl Douglas’ sole major hit was such a smash, it inspired everything from a dance craze to (in a small way) the martial arts movie boom. And plenty of teens in 1974 added this danceable jam to their go-to mixtape of songs.

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas was a No. 1 hit across the board. It topped charts in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and several other countries. Douglas never had as big a hit again and is often referred to as a one-hit wonder. But he doesn’t seem to mind. This song was a real career-maker.

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