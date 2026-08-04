4 Singer-Songwriter Albums From 1974 That We’re Still Playing a Ton Today

By the time 1974 rolled around, the singer-songwriter movement was in full swing. And it wasn’t just individual songs that were hitting big. The best tunesmiths were also coming up with brilliant album-length statements.

These four albums captured the spirit of the times. And these records also distinguished themselves as milestones in the careers of the stellar singer-songwriters who made them.

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‘Late For The Sky’ by Jackson Browne

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Jackson Browne came out of the gate with an assured self-titled debut in 1972. For Everyman, a year later, felt like a bit of a holding-pattern follow-up record a year later. But Browne showed that he was ready for the third-album leap on Late For The Sky. This LP, more than perhaps any other in his catalog, displayed his knack for turning personal reflections into statements that tapped into the yearning of an entire generation. Songs like the title track, “Fountain Of Sorrow”, and “For A Dancer” were laser-focused and epic all at once. Bonus points go to Browne for being ahead of the game with his climate concerns on the stirring closer “Before The Deluge”.

‘Good Old Boys’ by Randy Newman

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Randy Newman originally envisioned Good Old Boys as a concept album about an average guy living in the South. He eventually moved on from that idea, but enough remnants of it remained to give the album impressive cohesion. What ultimately set it apart was Newman’s willingness to go to tough lyrical spaces that other writers refused to touch. That was evident right from “Rednecks”, which fearlessly opens the album with an unflinching portrait of bigotry. Even the softer songs reveal hidden tumult. “Marie” is a touching love song sung by a hopeless drunkard. And “Louisiana 1927” subtly shows how social classes determined who escaped a historic flood and who got the worst of it.

‘Court And Spark’ by Joni Mitchell

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Joni Mitchell was in her absolute prime in 1974, both in terms of her artistic skills and her commercial appeal. In terms of the latter, she had so many waiting on her every word that even jazzy efforts like “Free Man In Paris” and “Help Me” made it to big-hit status. ‘Court And Spark’ was as close as Mitchell would get to the all-star album route, with top session players giving this one an accessible sound. Robbie Robertson even takes lead guitar on the rollicking “Raised On Robbery”. As always, however, Mitchell’s incredible feel for lyrical detail and nuance makes the ultimate difference. On a song like “People’s Parties”, a whole world full of excess and ennui unfolds in barely more than two minutes.

‘On The Beach’ by Neil Young

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Neil Young heard himself a lot on the radio when “Heart Of Gold” became a huge hit in 1972. And he didn’t necessarily like what he heard. Not the song, per se. But the fact that his music was getting packaged with other singer-songwriters like it was lunch meat didn’t sit well. On The Beach was a reaction to that. It’s not that the album is completely inaccessible. “Walk On” is a loping piece of country soul that goes down smooth. But most of the rest of the record doesn’t seem overly concerned with mass consumption. That’s how you end up with dark marvels like “Revolution Blues” and “Ambulance Blues”, which still stand among Young’s finest, most uncompromising work.

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