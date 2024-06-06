3 of Kelsea Ballerini’s Best Live Vocal Moments (a.k.a Why She’s the Perfect ‘Voice’ Coach)

Kelsea Ballerini has just been confirmed to be the latest celebrity coach on The Voice. In honor of her latest achievement, we thought it apt to look back at some of her best vocal moments. Ballerini has proven herself to be one of the brightest country stars in her generation. Though we’re sure most people are well aware why Ballerini should be a Voice coach, find evidence of why she’s perfect for the TV competition show, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: From Kelly Clarkson Fill-in to Full-Time Coach, Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Joining ‘The Voice’]

3 of Kelsea Ballerini’s Best Live Vocal Moments

1. “Penthouse” (Healed Version) – 2024 MTV VMAs

Being a ballad, “Penthouse” is inevitably one of Ballerini’s best vocal moments. The sparse production and long-drawn-out notes allow her to flex the expanse of her vocal range. She’s delivered many stellar renditions of this song, but one of her best is her appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs. While the performance was a marvel for several reasons (wardrobe changes, orchestra accompaniment, etc.), it was Ballerini’s vocals that shined the brightest.

We played the part five nights

But we were never there on the weekends, baby

We got along real nice, but when I left town, did you hate me?

One day, the curtain started coming down

I changed the second we were moving out

2. “Blindsided” – Saturday Night Live

On the opposite end of the sonic spectrum we have “Blindsided.” This pop-leaning song is one of Ballerini’s catchiest. This anthem is beloved by fans for its biting, cathartic lyrics. Needless to say when she brought it to the Saturday Night Live stage, it went over swimmingly. She proved she has pop star capabilities with this performance, bounding across the stage without sacrificing her powerful vocals.

And now you’re saying that you’re lost and that’s lost on me

You didn’t ever wanna leave the house, I didn’t want a family

I know the truth is hard to hear, but it wasn’t hard to find

Baby, were you blindsided or were you just blind?

3. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” – ACM Honors 2022

It’s never easy taking on a song that was originally sung by a certified icon. Nevertheless, Ballerini held her own while performing Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” at the 2022 ACM Honors. Like Twain, Ballerini led with a playfulness in this performance. From nailing the ad-libs to multi-tasking with choreography, Ballerini hit this cover out of the park.

No inhibitions, make no conditions

Get a little outta line

I ain’t gonna act politically correct

I only wanna have a good time

Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)