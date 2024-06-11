Kickoff Jam Canceled: Country Music Festival Featured Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, and More

Festival organizers canceled Kickoff Jam in Panama Beach, Florida, and have issued a statement. The festival was set for August 30 to September 1, and featured artists like Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, and Alabama.

“Kickoff Jam, the multi-artist country music festival originally scheduled for August 30 – September 1, 2024 at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, Florida has been canceled,” the statement reads, which was posted on social media. It continues, “After the success of Gulf Coast Jam this past weekend in Panama City Beach, we realized the weekend after Memorial Day is a much better time to host a festival. So, we are going to cancel Kickoff Jam and provide refunds.”

The post directed fans to the festival’s website for refund information, and turned off comments on the social media announcements.

The festival included host Storme Warren and featured acts representing 50 years of country music. An ambitious undertaking, one that Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady recognized in a statement. “I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and without question, this is the biggest show we’ve ever put on,” Lovelady said at the time of the festival’s announcement. “We’re excited to celebrate five decades of Country music in Panama City Beach!”

Kickoff Jam Canceled, Would Have Celebrated 50 Years of Country Music

The first day of the inaugural Kickoff Jam would have featured Alabama as headliner, with a special appearance by Randy Travis. Also featured were Jamey Johnson, Tyler Farr, Gavin Adcock, Pam Tillis, and Catie Offerman.

The second day, headlined by Carrie Underwood, included performances by NEEDTOBREATHE, Lauren Alaina, Restless Road, Carter Faith, and Kayley Green. The final day would have featured Garth Brooks as headliner. It included additional artists Allie Colleen, Mackenzie Carpenter, Rhett Akins, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Randy Houser.

With comments turned off on the cancelation posts, fans are stripped of their opportunity to reply to organizers. In an interesting move from the festival, fans cannot express their opinions on the cancelation. So far, there are not many reactions on social media to the cancelation, but time will most likely change that.

