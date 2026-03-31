Kelly Clarkson Was Fighting Back Tears Before Singing This Reba McEntire Tribute Cover—by the End, It Was Reba Who Was Crying

In 2018, the Kennedy Center Honors celebrated the career of country music icon Reba McEntire. The voice behind hits like “Consider My Gone,” “You Lie,” and “Is There Life Out There,” the singer’s career went far beyond country music. She appeared in several films and helmed her own television show. But during the Kennedy Center Honors, it wasn’t just her legacy that took center stage as Kelly Clarkson delivered a moving performance of “Fancy.”

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For Clarkson, the moment was surreal given her connection to Reba. Not only a huge fan of the singer, but Clarkson found herself being Reba’s daughter-in-law when she married Brandon Blackstock. With Reba her mother-in-law, the evening turned into a family affair. And proving why she was the original American Idol, the singer poured everything she had into the performance.

But even before the first note, Clarkson couldn’t help but discuss the impact Reba had on her own life. “I’ve been a fan of Reba since I was a little girl. Her voice has always felt nostalgic for me. Even as an adult, there’s something about her tone and her storytelling that just feels like home.”

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Kelly Clarkson Thanks Reba McEntire For Being A “Really Rad Grandma”

Dreaming of getting the chance to meet Reba one day, Clarkson never imagined being related to the hitmaker. “Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope. But meeting Reba — being friends with her, and eventually becoming family — has been one of the highlights of my life, truly.”

Fighting her emotions, Clarkson thanked Reba for being there through both the highs and lows. “Thank you so much for listening to me vent as an artist. Thank you so much for comforting me on the phone through my tears, like a friend. And thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids.”

Although Clarkson asked the audience to “not judge” her performance, she had nothing to worry about. Known for having the ability to make any song hers, Clarkson delivered a powerful rendition of “Fancy” that left the room in awe.

While the performance happened nearly a decade ago, the moment still resonates with fans today, standing as a reminder of the bond that Clarkson and Reba continue to share.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM)