Remember When: The Concerts for the People of Kampuchea

December 26–29, 1979

Hammersmith Odeon

London, England

The Event

The situation in Cambodia (at the time known as Kampuchea) was catastrophic. War, famine, and disease claimed half of the country’s population between 1975 and 1979. This led Paul McCartney to contact UN Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim to offer assistance. Calls were placed to the most prominent names in British music. The Hammersmith Odeon was the setting for four nights at the end of 1979, featuring concerts by Queen, Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Matumbi, The Clash, The Pretenders, The Specials, The Who, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Rockpile (with guest Robert Plant), Paul McCartney & Wings, and Rockestra.

All involved, from the roadies to the technicians to the artists themselves, gave up much of their holiday for the urgent cause. The concert on the 29th would be the last show ever for the band Wings.

The Cause

As the world entered a new decade, an entire nation faced extinction. Due to a series of political events, the once peaceful rice-exporting nation was ravaged by the Indochina War. From 1970 to 1975, the nation’s agricultural base was being destroyed.

In 1975, the Khmer Rouge, under the dictator Pol Pot, took over control of the country. Cities were evacuated, and all international assistance was refused. The country was closed off to the outside world as families were separated, education was halted, and transportation systems were discontinued. The situation continued when, in 1978, war again struck the country. Famine was widespread, and starvation was affecting the entire population. Hundreds of thousands sought refuge in neighboring Thailand, while millions remained with little hope of survival.

UNICEF became the lead UN agency for Kampuchean relief. It began a joint operation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and other UN agencies.

By November 1979, daily air flights of rice and other assistance were underway. But the task of saving a nation had only just begun.

The Film

All four nights were filmed, and selected songs were compiled to create the movie Concert For Kampuchea. It was released in August 1980. Actor Peter Ustinov was a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.)

The actor introduced the movie, “Probably the greatest concentration of British rock talent which has ever been assembled without the idea of promotion or financial reward. The contribution was entirely voluntary from all concerned, and the profits went to UNICEF and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to be handed over to the people and, above all, the children of Kampuchea.”

He continued, “The event was masterminded by UNICEF in conjunction with the British impresario Harvey Goldsmith, and it was filmed by the British company EMI Films and directed by the British director Keith McMillan. The idea behind this voluntary venture was not merely to raise money for the unfortunate people of Kampuchea but also to draw your attention to the fate of refugees everywhere. The refugees of today to say nothing of the refugees of tomorrow.”

The Album

In March 1981, Atlantic Records released a double album featuring highlights from the concerts.

Warner Music Group executive Bob Kaus wrote in the liner notes, “The Concerts for the People of Kampuchea were clearly a triumphant success as both a charitable event and a musical event, in the eyes of performers and audiences alike. All four nights of music had also been filmed and recorded live. Months of listening and mixing followed, with the cream of the performances selected for the album you now hold in your hands. It is a document which not only represents a great event staged for a great cause, but which preserves some great rock ‘n’ roll music as well.

“Proceeds from this album, as well as those from the concerts and film, are being applied to UNICEF’s and UNHCR’s (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) work for the Kampuchean people.

“Through the generous efforts of the world community, famine does not exist in Kampuchea at this writing. The people are still undernourished, and disease is still widespread, but great strides have clearly been made for the country’s remaining five million people. In addition to providing emergency relief, the ongoing effort has also turned its attentions towards helping the country rebuild its schools, its hospitals, Its agriculture, its fisheries—in short, to help the Kampucheans begin to return to self-sufficiency.

“The people of Kampuchea have been the victims of a decade of unbelievable horror. And yet, as the slow but sure process of rebuilding their society continues, they have proven that theirs is an undying strength and will to survive. With the help of the world, they can—and will—make it.”

The Finale

McCartney gathered a supergroup to perform at the end of the four-night event.

Comedian Billy Connolly introduced the all-star lineup referred to as Rockestra, “I’ve got a wee surprise for you, here. How does this sound to you? It sounds quite staggering to me. You ready? Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, Denny Laine, Steve Holly, Laurence Juber, Jimmy from The Pretenders, Dave Edmunds, Billy from Rockpile, Kenney Jones, Pete Townshend, Tony Ashton, Bruce Thomas, Ronnie Lane, Gary Brooker, Tony Carr, Morris Pert, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Speedy Acquaye, Howie Casey, Steve Howard, Thaddeus Richard, and Tony Dorsey. Wow. Sound OK? Well, believe it or not, you got them. The Applejacks!”

The group performed “Lucille,” “Let It Be,” and “Rockestra Theme,” a mostly instrumental piece McCartney had written and released in 1978 on the Wings album Back to the Egg. That recording also featured a who’s who of musical celebrities, many of whom were also involved with the live performance. The song won the Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance in 1980.

Photo by Mike Lawn/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images