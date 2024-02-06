Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Other Country Musicians, Celebrities, and Friends Pay Tribute to Toby Keith On Social Media

Country singer and songwriter Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday, February 5 after a battle with stomach cancer. Fans, friends, and celebrities are paying tribute to Keith and his music on social media following the news of his death.

The tributes and messages began pouring in on Twitter/X early this morning (February 6), with Zach Bryan posting, “Too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. Really hard thing to hear. Rest in peace friend we love you.” He continued posting lyrics to Keith’s songs on Twitter, garnering mournful responses from fans.

Good Morning America also posted tribute to Keith on Instagram, featuring a black and white photo of him performing. Many fans gathered in the comments to share their condolences. CMT wrote, “[We are] deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of country legend Toby Keith. Our hearts go out to his wife, Tricia, his children, and loved ones during this difficult time.” Luke Combs also posted his condolences, writing, “Damn, RIP Toby. Can’t believe it.”

Toby Keith was from Clinton, Oklahoma, and his passing is felt across his home state. Notably, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt shared a post on Twitter/X expressing his feelings at the loss. “America lost a legend today,” Governor Stitt began. “Toby Keith helped make Oklahoma the coolest place in the nation. His legacy will forever be in the hearts of Oklahomans and fans around the world— I know his spirit will live on. Sarah [Stitt] and I offer our condolences to Toby’s family.”

More Tributes to Toby Keith Roll In as Friends and Country Artists Process His Death

Brooks & Dunn shared their condolences on social media with a joint statement. Ronnie Dunn wrote, “A troubadour gone too soon. We played together, we sang together. He was a friend, ornery, rough, tough, kind, and loyal… if he liked you. A rascal, an outlaw with a big heart. He was opinionated, usually his way or the highway. A patriot that acted, didn’t just talk it. He was a loyal husband and proud loving father. He was a big man, a fighter… in the end life wins. Give ’em hell up there my friend!!! Out love, prayers, and condolences go out to his lovely wife Tricia, daughters Krystal, and Shelley and son Stelen.”

Kix Brooks also wrote his own statement. “Waking up to losing Toby wakes up a lot of memories and realities,” Brooks began. “I remember the first time we actually met and talked. He was wearing a blue leather suit—we all had horrible clothes back then—we got along from the beginning—he called ‘a spade a spade’ plain and simple—always.”

He continued, “We asked him to come on your with us somewhere in the late 90s, along with Keith Urban, and I’ll never forget after our first show together, he said ‘We’ve got to find a place to play’…after that we would go find a house band after every show and burn ’til the flame was gone—he was a relentless participant in every aspect of his life—performing, writing, golf, hanging with his friends, along with his dedication to the military and the red white and blue. But he always put his loyalty and love of God and family first—He was one of those guys I just assumed would always be there … RIP big man.”

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia