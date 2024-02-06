Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced The Star Is Releasing Multiple Albums: “She’s Keeping Another Secret From Us”

It’s only been two days since Taylor Swift broke the Internet with her new album announcement at the 2024 GRAMMYs, but the conspiracy theories are still flowing. Some fans are convinced the Midnights singer has more than one surprise up her sleeve.

After accepting her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift announced that her 11th studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is set for an April 19 release.

However, one user posted a two-second clip of Swift onstage, in which the singer appears to refer to her “brand new albums.”

“guys taylor definitely said brand new “albumS,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “she’s keeping another secret from us.”

"guys taylor definitely said brand new "albumS" she's keeping another secret from us"

Is None of It Accidental?

It’s true that a Taylor Swift album rollout is never what it seems. Swift is notorious for keeping her fans on their toes with Easter eggs and cryptic teasers.

“RAF please delete its 3:45 in the AM WE NEED TO SLEEP I CANT HANDLE THIS,” one user commented on X.

“No more clowning anymore, just embracing…we’re never gonna beat her,” another user responded.

Other fans were more skeptical, with one user sharing a clip where Swift clearly mentions only one album.

"yall need to quit lying on the tl," the post read, followed by three crying emojis.

“yall need to quit lying on the tl,” the post read, followed by three crying emojis.

Another fan chimed in, “She said album clearly.. this is messed with.”

Peoples reaction to Taylor Swift, (who releases multiple albums every single year), when she announces she's releasing an album this year lmao

‘Every Bait and Switch Was a Work of Art’

It wouldn’t be the first time Swift has dropped two albums in the same year. The singer released Evermore in December 2020, five months after its cottagecore-inspired sister record Folklore.

However, Swift also has a history of misdirecting fans. Hours before her album announcement at the GRAMMYs, Swift had her entire fandom convinced that a “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” announcement was imminent.

The “Eras Tour” megastar’s profile pictures turned black and white across social media Sunday morning. Fans associate black and white with Swift’s 2017 album, which is one of only two records Swift has yet to re-release. That theory only seemed to grow more legs when Swift’s official website crashed later that day.

Featured photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic